La manovra 2024 / Fringe benefits

The 2024 maneuver / Fringe benefits – Il Sole 24 ORE

Limited to the 2024 tax period, a more favorable regulation is envisaged – compared to that established in the regime and already affected several times by transitional changes – regarding the exclusion from the calculation of the taxable income of the employee for the goods sold and services provided to the worker himself (fringe benefits). The most favorable transitional regime consists in raising the exemption limit from 258.23 euros (for each tax period) to 2,000 euros for employees with fiscally dependent children and to 1,000 euros for other employees; in the inclusion in the exemption regime (within the same single limit) of the sums paid or reimbursed to him by the employer for the payment of domestic utilities for the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas and expenses for the rental contract of the first home or for the interest on the mortgage relating to the first home. The recognized exemptions also concern the taxable base of social security contributions

