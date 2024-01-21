La Roja sub 23 of Córdova starts its Pre-Olympic with a classic against Peru

#Roja #Córdova #starts #PreOlympic #classic #Peru

They are going for the win. After months of preparation and intense work led by Nicolas Cordova, La Roja sub 23 will face his first and expected challenge before Peruin what will be its debut in the Venezuela 2024 Pre-Olympic tournament.

It is Sunday, January 21, from 5:00 p.m. in Chilethe national team will face the Inca team in a new edition of the ‘Pacific Classic’, which will be valid for the opening date -in group B- of the aforementioned tournament.

In terms of training, everything indicates that La Roja Sub 23 will take the field with Vicente Reyes; Joaquín Gutiérrez, Jonathan Villagra, Matías Vásquez, Daniel Gutiérrez; Vicente Pizarro, César Pérez, Lucas Assadi; Julián Alfaro, Damián Pizarro -or Luciano Arriagada- and Alexander Aravena.

With the entire stage ready, the match will be played at the Misael Delgado Sports Center and will feature the broadcast of TVN, DirecTV y DirecTV GO. It is worth remembering that the Pre-Olympic that will be held in Venezuela delivers two places for the Paris Olympic Gamesan appointment that will be disputed from July 26 to August 11 of this year.