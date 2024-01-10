La Roja Sub 23 suffers last-minute loss for the Venezuelan Pre-Olympic

#Roja #suffers #lastminute #loss #Venezuelan #PreOlympic

La Roja Sub 23 suffered a loss this Wednesday last minute for him South American Soccer Pre-Olympic 2024a tournament that will be played between January 20 and February 11 in Venezuela.

The player who misses the appointment that will grant two places for the Olympic Games in Paris, France, is the midfielder Felipe Chamorroplayer of Palestino records.

“The Communications Management of the Chilean Football Federation informs that, during the carrying out of the clinical evaluations prior to the Venezuela 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, it was found a medical condition which makes additional evaluations of the player Felipe Chamorro necessary,” reported the ‘Everyone’s Team’.

“Given that the deadlines to complete the corresponding studies exceed the date of delivery of the medical information for this competition, the medical staff of the Under 23 National Team has decided free the player of the current call,” he added.

Chile will be part of the Group B in the Pre-Olympic, alongside Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Peru. Los two best in the area They will advance to the final home run.

Meanwhile, Group A is made up of Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador.

The debut will be against the Peruvian team, Sunday January 21 at 5:00 p.m.