Labie chooses exclusively for giant Giant

The first Limburg concept store of the international bicycle manufacturer Giant was opened in Lummen in the Labiecyclette bicycle house. Olivier Labie’s business was renamed Giant Store Labiecyclette.

Both professionals and recreational cyclists can visit the new store for a wide range of electric bicycles, racing bicycles, mountain bikes and city bicycles from the well-known brand, which is also present in the professional peloton.

Labie used to cycle at a high level and has been in the profession for many years. Only Giant bicycles are now sold in his business. But: repairs for all other brands are still carried out in the renovated workshop.

The range of the completely new concept store also includes accessories: from bicycle bags and bottle holders to child seats and sports nutrition. “We have everything available from stock,” says Olivier Labie, who is starting the new adventure with the greatest enthusiasm.