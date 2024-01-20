Labor disputes are increasing

We are in mid-January. A company in Ankadindravola Ivato has not yet paid the salaries of its employees. She subsequently laid off around forty employees. The latter raised their voices. Hanitra Razakaboana, Minister of Labour, Employment and Civil Service visited this workplace to resolve the problem on Thursday afternoon. Upon observing these infractions, the minister decided to act. It obliged the employer to respect the rights of workers. The company is therefore required to pay the salaries of its employees for the month of December, the day after this raid, that is, yesterday.

This is one of several labor disputes being handled at the level of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and the Civil Service. Wrongful dismissal and complaints for non-payment of wages are problems that often arise. Since October, inspection has become systematic at workplace level. Inspections would continue.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  Yekaterina Duntsova Prohibited from Running in Russian Presidential Election Against Vladimir Putin

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

They discover the failure of the immune system that causes persistent Covid
They discover the failure of the immune system that causes persistent Covid
Posted on
Interview with a Russian soldier – the reality of the front in January 2024
Interview with a Russian soldier – the reality of the front in January 2024
Posted on
from today if they stop you there will be trouble
from today if they stop you there will be trouble
Posted on
My girl is incredibly wasteful. While I flush once a day, she calmly takes a shower for half an hour – Lifee.cz
My girl is incredibly wasteful. While I flush once a day, she calmly takes a shower for half an hour – Lifee.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News