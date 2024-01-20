Labor disputes are increasing

We are in mid-January. A company in Ankadindravola Ivato has not yet paid the salaries of its employees. She subsequently laid off around forty employees. The latter raised their voices. Hanitra Razakaboana, Minister of Labour, Employment and Civil Service visited this workplace to resolve the problem on Thursday afternoon. Upon observing these infractions, the minister decided to act. It obliged the employer to respect the rights of workers. The company is therefore required to pay the salaries of its employees for the month of December, the day after this raid, that is, yesterday.

This is one of several labor disputes being handled at the level of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and the Civil Service. Wrongful dismissal and complaints for non-payment of wages are problems that often arise. Since October, inspection has become systematic at workplace level. Inspections would continue.

Miangalya Ralitera