“Labor” organizes two seminars to raise awareness about reproductive health and risks in Minya

The Minya Governorate Labor Directorate organized two seminars to raise awareness at the Reproductive Health Hospital

The first symposium covered several topics, including: the importance of family planning at the beginning of marriage, the importance of pre-marital examination to prevent infectious and hereditary diseases, the importance of nutrition during the reproductive stage,

Another symposium was organized in the Health Department on the risks of the work environment, biological risks, fire risks, and the emergency and evacuation plan, within the framework of the Directorate’s ongoing efforts to spread awareness of rights and duties among workers in various establishments, as well as the economic empowerment of women and activating the role of its affiliated agencies to achieve this goal, and spreading the culture of occupational safety and health among Workers are under the supervision of the Central Administration for Workforce Welfare and the Central Administration for Occupational Safety and Health and Securing the Work Environment at the Ministry.

Magda Salah, Director of the Minya Labor Directorate, explained in a report to the Ministry that these efforts come within the framework of implementing the directives of the Minister of Labor, Hassan Shehata, to intensify awareness and education about the important role of women in achieving the development goals of society as a basic element, and the importance of empowering them economically to achieve this role, and providing all means to support them, And spreading the culture of gender equality in various establishments operating in the governorates.

The director of the directorate added that the first symposium was organized by the Office of Occupational Safety and Health in Matai – which was delivered by the chemist Olfat Muhammad, an inspector in the office, and the second symposium was held by the chemist Hassan Abdel Fattah, an inspector in the Office of Occupational Safety and Health. All inquiries regarding the topics of the symposium were answered, stressing the continuation of awareness and education processes for working women. Employers within establishments are entitled to equality between the sexes in various rights and duties and the impact of this on providing a safe and stable work climate and achieving more productivity..