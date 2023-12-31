Laboratory 2023: highlights of the year

#Laboratory #highlights #year

Today we tear off the last page of the calendar, and with it we say goodbye to the old year 2023 (which brought us the war between Hamas and Israel, along with a hundred thousand good news, such as the publication of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Medical Terms) and we welcome the new one. year 2024. Good time to look back and give a quick review of what the year that now ends in this our Language Laboratory gave of itself.

Here is a possible selection with twenty of the most notable entries that I have been publishing this year in the different sections of the blog:

To bread, bread: «Food and nutrition» [26 de septiembre]

Historical and literary quotes: “On his dead chest” [19 de octubre]

Medical-linguistic curiosities: «Aptonyms (and II)» [4 de noviembre]

Where does it come from?: “Nystatin” [6 de octubre]

From man to name: “Petri dish” [24 de agosto]

Reasonable doubts: “Cannabis” [17 de abril]

The fabulous circus of scientific names: “New gene names because of Excel” [18 de enero]

The power of language: «Mental retardation» [6 de mayo]

Consecrated errors (or almost): “Keep this medication…” [3 de junio]

Strange couples: «Health and greetings» [18 de noviembre]

Guest signature: «The sense of the body» [15 de julio] and “What is a woman?” [17 de marzo]

Humor and language: “Mummy not: mummified person” [2 de abril]

Patient jargon: “Fatigue” [2 de noviembre]

The jungle of medical acronyms: “TCE, TCAE, TMSCAE” [14 de abril]

Good medical literature: «Awakenings (1973)» [4 de julio]

Doctors DO know how to write: “Mariano Azuela (1873-1952)” [1 de enero]

How difficult is English!: “Aseptic meningitis” [26 de abril]

Did you know that…?: «Doctors Copernicus and Galileo» [19 de febrero]

New words: “Anecado” [24 de noviembre]

Forgotten words: «Saphites» [16 de febrero]

From the Language Laboratory I wish a prosperous year 2024 to all the followers of the page.

For the nostalgic, here you can find the selection corresponding to the previous three years: “Laboratory 2022: the highlights of the year”, “Laboratory 2021: the highlights of the year” and “Laboratory 2020: the highlights of the year”.

