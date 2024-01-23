Lack of infrastructure and approval of the Municipal Police diploma affect local authorities, says minister

Close to a hundred municipal infrastructure construction projects, in areas where there is a lack of administrative facilities, are under construction in the country. The information was revealed by the Minister of Territorial Administration (MAT), Dionísio da Fonseca.

The head of the ministerial department, who spoke within the scope of the process of institutionalizing local authorities, clarified that, in addition to infrastructure, to move forward with local authorities, the country must have a Municipal Police, a diploma that awaits approval from the National Assembly .

“Several diplomas have been approved, but there are at least four more to be approved, to complete this process”, revealed the minister.

At the New Year’s greetings ceremony, two weeks ago, the president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, said that his priority this year is to press for the implementation of local authorities. To this end, the largest opposition party chose as its motto “2024 – Year of National Mobilization for Local Authorities”.

“We voted in the National Assembly, in General, on the entire municipal package in April 2019. It only took a month for us to have everything approved in May 2019 in Special. They were delaying and now only one law is missing: the Law for the Institutionalization of Local Authorities. And as there are no more excuses for not scheduling it, the regime’s strategists invented the multiplication of municipalities and the political-administrative division, whose sole objective is to prevent the realization of local power”, argued Adalberto Costa Júnior.