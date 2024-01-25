Lack of material conditions the issuance of documents in Lunda Sul

Two months after its inauguration, on November 11, 2023, the province of Lunda Sul is not issuing the SADC model driving license.

At issue is the lack of magnetic films and PVC cards – two important materials for issuing the document. Remember that the province is also not yet issuing single vehicle titles.

The information was provided by the head of the Provincial Department of Traffic and Road Safety, Chief Superintendent Paulino Luís.

“Right now we are having problems with not moving forward because we practically no longer have magnetic films, the material used to print and collect driving licenses”, he said.

The official reported that in the initial phase, the province received 600 copies, an insufficient number to meet demand. Chief superintendent Paulino Luís says he does not know when the situation will be resolved.

Regarding the issuance of the property title and entries, the official said that the province is not yet in a position to offer these services, as a single document, due to technical problems registered at the institution.

Remember that the Department of Traffic and Road Safety (DTSR) in Lunda Sul has issued, since last November, more than a thousand SADC model driving licenses.