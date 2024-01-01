Lack of snow: disappointed skiers at Stoneham

#Lack #snow #disappointed #skiers #Stoneham

While snow is rare in several areas of the province, are snow sports enthusiasts on the slopes?

Passing through the ski mountain located in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, our journalist notes that the skiers and snowboarders who have come to Stoneham are disappointed with the start of the season.

“For slope school, it’s perfect, but for the rest, it leaves something to be desired. It’s one of the worst years, I think, for the start of the year. It’s going to get better,” said a skier.

“I find it sad. I’m glad I don’t have a $20,000 snowmobile. My skis cost less,” jokes another man.

Generally, at this time of year, Quebec records 36 centimeters of snow on the ground.

On the northern outskirts of Quebec, Stoneham can benefit from a thicker white carpet, but the production of artificial snow is essential to maintain activities.

To the delight of athletes, cross-country skiing is possible around the mountain.

No significant accumulation of snow is expected over the next week.

