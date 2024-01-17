Lai Qingde: 1/3 of the presidential election subsidy will be returned to the party headquarters, and the rest will be donated | Politics | Newtalk News

#Lai #Qingde #presidential #election #subsidy #returned #party #headquarters #rest #donated #Politics #Newtalk #News

As for the presidential election subsidy of 30 yuan per vote, President-elect Lai Qingde said at the regular meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party today (17th) that he was the first to return 1/3 to the Central Party Headquarters in accordance with regulations; the other 1/3, It will be donated to the Central Party Committee for two purposes. The first purpose will be for the life care of the founding and founding members of the party. The second part of the purpose is for young DPP workers to study abroad or domestically. Incentives and scholarships will be planned by the Party Central Committee; the third 1/3 will be donated to public welfare.

The Democratic Progressive Party held its regular meeting today. Party spokesperson Zhang Zhihao quoted Lai Qingde’s speech and said, first of all, I would like to thank my colleagues in the party department led by Xu Liming, Secretary-General of the Central Party Department, and local party committee chairs and colleagues. In this election, working together, devoting all one’s strength, overcoming various difficulties, and doing every election matter to the best of its ability is one of the keys to winning this election. He specially used the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to thank all colleagues.

Lai Qingde said that he would also like to thank Secretary-General Xu Liming for his willingness to go north to help serve as Secretary-General more than a year ago. During this process, the Central Party Committee solved various problems. During this period, the Secretary-General led everyone and exerted the power of leadership to overcome various obstacles. The Secretary-General has now completed the phased tasks and work. He is also very reluctant to fulfill his promise and let him return to the mountains and forests temporarily. On the one hand, he thanks him, on the other hand, he wishes him well and gives him a rest, but the country needs him and he must be ready at any time. He went to the battlefield again and everyone thanked him.

Lai Qingde said that thirdly, he would also like to thank the legislators led by General Secretary Ke Jianming. Regardless of whether they participated in this election or were legislators without divisions, everyone also exerted their maximum combat power to help all candidates win the final election. good grade.

Regarding the presidential election subsidy of more than 160 million yuan received this time, Lai Qingde said that this time he must thank the people across the country for their support. The election subsidy received this time is 30 yuan for each vote. According to the request of the Ministry, 1/3 will be returned to the Central Party Headquarters; the other 1/3 will be donated to the Central Party Headquarters for two purposes. The first purpose will be to take care of the life of the founding party and party members, and the second part will be used The purpose is to provide incentives and scholarships for young DPP workers to study abroad or domestically. This part will be planned by the Party Central Committee in the future; the third 1/3 will be donated to charity. In the past, from the country This is the case for election subsidies for representatives, legislators, and mayors.

Lai Qingde said that finally, because he was elected as the president, he will leave the new trend political sub-group from now on, because democratic politics is party politics. Although sub-groups within the party have their functions, in order to promote national affairs more objectively, they also unite the party and leaders. Party, so he is leaving New Tide from now on, especially taking this opportunity to make the above report to everyone.

