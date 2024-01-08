Lai Qingde and Hou Youyi play together in Kaohsiung! Two campaigns “Both shouted over 120,000 people”, aerial comparison footage exposed

#Lai #Qingde #Hou #Youyi #play #Kaohsiung #campaigns #shouted #people #aerial #comparison #footage #exposed

Political Center/Reported by Huang Yunxuan

The countdown to the presidential election is coming. This Saturday is the voting day. Yesterday (7th) was the Super Sunday of the election. The Democratic Progressive Party, the Kuomintang, and the People’s Party all held large-scale rallying parties. The three parties unanimously decided to keep the “big scene” in Kaohsiung. Among them, the Blue Party The green camp competed, and both sides shouted out that 120,000 people poured into the scene. Now aerial footage of the two promotional parties has been exposed.

Lai Qingde and Xiao Meiqin held a rally in the square next to the Kaohsiung MRT Fengshan West Station, with over 120,000 people shouting at the scene. (Photo/Provided by Mr. Lai Qingde)

The Democratic Progressive Party held a “Golden Week Unity and Victory Night” in Fengshan, Kaohsiung on the evening of the 7th. A large number of supporters poured into the square next to Fengshan West MRT Station. The crowds overflowed to the surrounding Liberty Road and Parliament Road. By around 9:30 p.m. , more than 120,000 people gathered at the scene. From the photos provided by Mr. Lai Qingde, we can see that not only was the entire square filled to the brim, but the crowds even spilled onto the surrounding roads, making it so crowded that the scene was quite astonishing.

Hou Youyi and Zhao Shaokang were building momentum at the Dream Times Avenue in Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung City, and there were also 120,000 people present. (Picture/reproduced from the Kuomintang Facebook)

As for the Kuomintang’s rally party, the “Southern Taiwan’s Roar, Kaohsiung Unity and Victory Rally” was held on Times Avenue in front of Mengshidai, Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung City. At 5 p.m., there were 120,000 people present. At the end of the event, when it was already dark, everyone on and off the stage raised their mobile phones and turned on their flashlights to light up a sea of ​​lights while the whole audience was singing. Judging from the Kuomintang Facebook live video, the crowds also had no end in sight.

In addition, the Kuomintang Party held a rally party at Shennong Road in Gushan District to close the streets. The later the night, the bigger the crowd. The seats were already full before 6 p.m., and the crowds spilled over to the nearby streets and Aozidi Park. Many people directly Sitting on the lawn of the park to participate in the party, more than 80,000 people shouted out.

Ke Wenzhe and Wu Xinying closed Shennong Road in Gushan District, Kaohsiung City to build momentum, and the crowd shouted out that it exceeded 80,000 people. (Picture/reproduced from Ke Wenzhe’s Facebook)

