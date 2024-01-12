Lai Qingdekaidao campaigned for Proposal 4 and urged voters not to split their votes: Democracy is not blown by strong winds | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#Lai #Qingdekaidao #campaigned #Proposal #urged #voters #split #votes #Democracy #blown #strong #winds #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/11 23:25 (updated at 1/12 07:40)

The Democratic Progressive Party held a large-scale rally on Ketagalan Avenue in Taipei on the evening of the 11th. The venue was packed with people. The party’s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (front, center) appeared at the finale to deliver a speech. He proposed “four persistences” and emphasized ensuring that Taiwan will not go back. .Photo by Central News Agency reporter Wang Feihua on January 11, 113

(Central News Agency reporter Ye Suping, Taipei, 11th) The Democratic Progressive Party held a campaign party in front of Kaidao this evening, and the crowd was huge. Presidential candidate Lai Ching-te made the final speech. He proposed “four guarantees” to protect the country’s survival, democratic governance, and Project Hope to ensure that Taiwan will not go back. He shouted, “Don’t hesitate, don’t split votes, don’t match votes, 3 votes will go to the people.” The party is best for Taiwan.”

In the evening, the Democratic Progressive Party held a “Taiwan’s Virtue Stands Up to Protect the Country Night” in front of the Presidential Palace and on Ketagalan Avenue. Tens of thousands of supporters were in high spirits and the party time was slightly overdue.

In his closing speech, Lai Ching-te said that the day after tomorrow, Taiwan will usher in a new era and will soon elect a new president and a new parliament. The whole world is watching Taiwan’s choice. Whether it should move towards the future or go back to the past; whether it should embrace the world or be locked into China; whether it should stick to democratic values ​​or bow to authoritarianism; its destiny is in its own hands.

Lai Ching-te pointed out that the place where we are tonight is called “Ketagalan Avenue”. It was formerly called “Jieshou Road” and was named to celebrate the birth of former President Chiang Kai-shek. He once typed here when he was in high school. It has been renamed to commemorate Taipei. The earliest aboriginal people; Kaidao is the most significant road in the development of Taiwan’s democracy. The abolition of 100 articles of the criminal code, the anti-nuclear Fourth Movement, the Sunflower Movement, the Gay Pride Parade and many democratic movements against authoritarianism were all held in Kaidao.

Lai Qingde said that the best check and balance for democracy is the general election every four years. Democracy is not a strong wind. Once the country is handed over to the wrong people and goes in the wrong direction, it cannot be repeated; the country is not an experiment and is led by unprepared people. The country will lose its direction. We must choose the right people and take the right path to ensure that Taiwan does not go back.

Lai Qingde proposed “four guarantees”. The first guarantee is to “defend the country’s survival and protect people’s lives.” Peace depends on strength, not the goodwill of the aggressor. He will continue to strengthen national defense, strengthen the economy, strengthen cooperation with the democratic camp, and exert deterrence. Strength, neither humble nor arrogant, maintains the status quo, protects the survival and development of the country, and protects the precious lives of 23 million people.

The second guarantee is “democratic governance.” Lai Ching-te emphasized that he will form a new government that employs people on their own merits, regardless of party affiliation, and is best able to respond to challenges, and is open and inclusive. He will also draw on the opinions of the opposition parties, unite public opinion, and strengthen Taiwan; For many challenges at home and abroad, what we have to contend with is not each other, but the common predicament.

The third guarantee is to “promote the national hope project.” Lai Ching-te said that he will promote the national hope project based on the eight years of President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration, whether it is value diplomacy, cross-strait stability, national defense independence, economic upgrading, energy transformation, youth We will continue to do more and better on investment, housing justice, educational equality, etc.

Lai Qingde said that the fourth guarantee is to “persist in your ideals and never give up.” He said that these seven words, “Integrity, hard work and love for the country” are not just hanging on the wall, but they are meant to keep you on your toes and be vigilant at all times.

He said that if it does not do enough or fast enough, the DPP will review and improve. If someone makes a mistake, it will never show mercy. The DPP is not perfect, but it will definitely be the political party that can best respond to public opinion so that it can be worthy of the people’s trust. .

Lai Qingde assured the public that the Democratic Progressive Party’s list of legislators is the best and will never leak submarine secrets to foreign countries, nor will they occupy national land to build mansions, nor will anyone beat the police or be involved with the underworld. The DPP’s nomination standards are stricter than legal regulations.

Lai Ching-te said that if he is not satisfied with the past eight years, he hopes Taiwan can be better. Among the three groups of candidates, only he and his deputy Hsiao Meiqin are fully prepared and will continue to review and improve so that Taiwan will be better than in the past; he appealed to supporters , “Don’t hesitate, don’t split votes, don’t need to match votes.” 3 votes for the Democratic Progressive Party is the best for Taiwan. (Editor: Lin Kelun) 1130111

