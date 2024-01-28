Lai Shibao withdraws from the election! Fu Kunxuan will be the general convenor of the Kuomintang League and Ke Jianming frequently said: Big words are useless | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#Lai #Shibao #withdraws #election #Kunxuan #general #convenor #Kuomintang #League #Jianming #frequently #Big #words #useless #Politics #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Reporter Lu Sumei/Reporting from Taipei

Kuomintang legislator Lai Shibao announced on the 28th that he would withdraw from the KMT Legislative Yuan caucus general election. Kuomintang legislator Fu Kunqi is expected to become the general convenor. He has previously said that he is the best able to suppress the DPP Legislative Yuan caucus chief Ke Jianming. In this regard, Ke Jianming said in the afternoon that since Fu Kunqi is already the chief congressman of the Kuomintang, of course he is congratulated. Everyone will soon encounter that there are too many issues in the Legislative Yuan, all of which are ever-changing, and it is useless to talk big words.

▲Ke Jianming, chief convener of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Legislative Yuan Caucus

Fu Kunqi and Lai Shibao had originally registered to run for the general convene of the party caucus. However, Lai Shibao issued a statement earlier today saying that he did not want to find enemies internally and decided to withdraw from the election of the general convenor of the party caucus. In the future, Fu Kunqi will face Ke Jianming, the chief convener of the DPP Legislative Yuan caucus.

In this regard, Ke Jianming said in an interview in the afternoon that Fu Kunqi served as the chief convener of the People’s People’s Party caucus 20 years ago. He was also the chief convener of the ruling party and also served as the chief convener of the opposition party. In the past 20 years, he has known how to know how to do both. (Knowledge)), the thinking of both sides, Fu has only been the leader of the opposition party, “our thinking must be more complete than his.”

Ke Jianming also said that since Fu Kunqi is already the chief congressman of the Kuomintang, of course, congratulations to him. If we meet in the future, we will meet soon. There are too many issues in the Legislative Yuan, and they are all ever-changing. It is useless to talk big words.

Ke Jianming emphasized that he has been thinking about how to prevent the future of the Legislative Yuan from becoming a killing battlefield and how to promote the national policy bill in an orderly manner. The national policy bill is a more important matter.

As for whether he will get along well with Fu Kunqi? Ke Jianming said, just look at it. Every member of the Legislative Yuan has a personal relationship and can talk about it. “I don’t have a preference for anyone. I don’t like anyone particularly. It’s all business.”