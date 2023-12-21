Lainez does not want to know anything about signings in Tigres for these reasons

#Lainez #signings #Tigres #reasons

Lainez with Tigres December 20, 2023 · 5:24 p.m.

Diego Lainez He is a footballer who has barely 23 years but it seems like he has been playing football all his life, the winger stood out from a very young age in the America and then quickly had offers from Europa.

Perhaps because of the expectations that were created with Lainez It can be seen as a failure, but the reality is that his career is just starting, he has all the time in the world even though it didn’t go well in the Betis, when at one point he was compared to Lionel Messithat comparison is totally disproportionate, but already with Tigers He has been seen again at a high level.

It also didn’t help much that after his return with the Coapa did not give the grade, ´Tano´ Ortiz He did not trust him at that moment and he ended up relegated to the bench for almost the entire season and it was when the feline team picked him up that he again gained momentum, now he is an indisputable member of the starting eleven and for Siboldi What the striker brings to the table is very valuable for his playing system.

Soccer player arrival, of those that no longer abound in Mexicocapable of unbalancing on the wings and reaching the baseline, things that any strategist values, additionally he has been committed to defensive tasks, which is why his contribution was essential for the New Lion They will reach a final again Liga MX, Unfortunately for them, they fell before the America.

Diego Lainez does not want to know about signings

Diego Lainez according to information from New Liondoes not want to know anything about signings because he could lose his place in the eleven, the one that cost him so much to have and that Siboldi ended up giving him, However, that does not prevent the board from looking for alternatives for the forward, there is talk of the ´Chino´ Huerta And till Alexis Veganone of them have materialized but the truth is that if one arrives it will be to fight for his position.