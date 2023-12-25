Lainez trembles, he rejected Real Madrid and now Tigres would sign him by surprise

#Lainez #trembles #rejected #Real #Madrid #Tigres #sign #surprise
The player who would replace Lainez in Tigres December 24, 2023 · 5:36 p.m.

Tigres has had a series of rumors that already border on elite football. Such was the case at the time with André Pierre Gignac, who came to the feline team to mark a before and after within national football. He is now the top scorer in the history of the feline institution. In addition to winning countless titles that put him on par with historical players in the country.

In this case, the expectation can be generated thanks to a player who at the time rejected Real Madrid and today is in the orbit of the feline team. Just as they hear it, and in La Gambeta México they report that from Brazil they are offering a crack to the Liga MX. One of the teams being Tigres due to the high salary he currently enjoys with Flamengo.

We are referring to Everton Ribeiro, a player who works as a midfielder and could be great competition for Diego Lainez. The player could have a second wind in Mexican soccer. So it would not be surprising that once he sets foot in the country he could be a reference. In this case, Tigres could give shelter to a highly talented player. More because the opportunity to sign him is latent.

Tigres could arm themselves with a Brazilian star

‘According to the aforementioned source, Ribeiro’s salary is around 1.5 million dollars. A salary that Tigres could pay without any problem. So it remains to be seen if the board welcomes the arrival of the Brazilian star. Well, at 34 years old, he could have a worthy closure in a winning project such as the feline. It remains to give time to see how this rumor develops.

Also Read:  Thomas Bach is justifying the permission for athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the Olympic Games

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Storm “Zoltan” withdrawn: Christmas weather remains rainy | NDR.de – News
Storm “Zoltan” withdrawn: Christmas weather remains rainy | NDR.de – News
Posted on
World: Thousands of protesters in Belgrade wanted to break into the building of the city assembly, the police fired tear gas
World: Thousands of protesters in Belgrade wanted to break into the building of the city assembly, the police fired tear gas
Posted on
Coffee grounds can make concrete stronger. And it’s not a little, a lot
Coffee grounds can make concrete stronger. And it’s not a little, a lot
Posted on
Samsung phones will remind you when to take your medicine. Either a notification or a giant notification across the entire screen – SamsungMania.cz
Samsung phones will remind you when to take your medicine. Either a notification or a giant notification across the entire screen – SamsungMania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News