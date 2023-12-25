Lainez trembles, he rejected Real Madrid and now Tigres would sign him by surprise

#Lainez #trembles #rejected #Real #Madrid #Tigres #sign #surprise

The player who would replace Lainez in Tigres December 24, 2023 · 5:36 p.m.

Tigres has had a series of rumors that already border on elite football. Such was the case at the time with André Pierre Gignac, who came to the feline team to mark a before and after within national football. He is now the top scorer in the history of the feline institution. In addition to winning countless titles that put him on par with historical players in the country.

In this case, the expectation can be generated thanks to a player who at the time rejected Real Madrid and today is in the orbit of the feline team. Just as they hear it, and in La Gambeta México they report that from Brazil they are offering a crack to the Liga MX. One of the teams being Tigres due to the high salary he currently enjoys with Flamengo.

We are referring to Everton Ribeiro, a player who works as a midfielder and could be great competition for Diego Lainez. The player could have a second wind in Mexican soccer. So it would not be surprising that once he sets foot in the country he could be a reference. In this case, Tigres could give shelter to a highly talented player. More because the opportunity to sign him is latent.

Tigres could arm themselves with a Brazilian star

‘According to the aforementioned source, Ribeiro’s salary is around 1.5 million dollars. A salary that Tigres could pay without any problem. So it remains to be seen if the board welcomes the arrival of the Brazilian star. Well, at 34 years old, he could have a worthy closure in a winning project such as the feline. It remains to give time to see how this rumor develops.