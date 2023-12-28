LaLiga asks the CJEU to rectify its statement on the Super League

#LaLiga #asks #CJEU #rectify #statement #Super #League

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, emphasizes that the press release sent by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) following the ruling issued on December 21 on the FIFA and UEFA rules for the approval of club competitions are contrary to the European law.

Confusing statement

Tebas, in a statement, criticizes the wording of the official press release published shortly after the sentence was read because the significance and influence on the media “caused an undeniable misinterpretation by them of the true legal meaning of the sentence.”

The president of LaLiga indicates that “the press service is not the spokesperson of the court”, although he remembers that the objective of the statements “is to quickly know the fundamental points of the sentences.”

“I regret to have to note that the statement relating to the European Superleague Company matter” is far from meeting “the accuracy” required in an official press release “especially in matters that arouse great interest” among professionals.

According to Tebas, the note issued does not correspond to reality. “All of this is a practice contrary to the most basic deontological codes of journalism and communication,” he says.

Firstly, “the press release states in its headline that FIFA and UEFA ‘violate Union law’ and later that they ‘abuse their dominant position.'” Such statements contradict not only the Fundamentals of EU Law. the ruling, but even its operative part according to which point 3 of the statutory regime of prior authorization of club football competitions and the control of these, under penalty of sanctions, can benefit from an exception from the application of article 101 TFEU, paragraph 101 , or be considered justified in light of Article 102 TFEU if it is demonstrated by arguments and evidence that all the requirements for this are met.”

Wrong statement

That is, “the official CJEU press release on which the media based their information contained an erroneous headline that led to confusion among journalists and other citizens.”

Furthermore, the repeated statement “does not include among its ‘explanations’ that it is up to the national judge to assess such justification, which, as is known, Laliga has provided in full detail.”

“The information related to the sentence published in the media, most of which refers to the press release, shows that practically none of them have understood the practical effect of said sentence, on the contrary, they are reporting in a wrong meaning than what the sentence really expresses,” adds the statement sent by LaLiga.

Tebas, in the note, calls for a rectification. “To correct both the aforementioned erroneous statements in its press release No. 203/23, noting its modification proactively with the media, as well as the explanations that it can provide to media professionals from now on” .

