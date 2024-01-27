LaLiga EA Sports 2023: Barcelona vs Villarreal LIVE. Barça game today

Follow the result of Barça – Villarreal Live Online. Minute-by-minute transmission and where to watch the Barcelona match today, from the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona – Villarreal match schedule

  • Day: Today, Saturday, January 27, 2024
  • What time will it be? 11:30, Mexico City time

On which channel to watch live broadcast Barcelona vs Villarreal?

  • Canal: SKY Sports
  • Live on the internet: SKY Go and with us on MARCA MX.

Without margin of error seeking to get closer to the Girona y Real Madrid On top of LaLigathis Saturday Barcelona receives in Montjuic Villarreal within matchday 22 of the Iberian championship.

Los Culés They are third with 44 points, seven behind Madrid, second with 51, and eight behind the Catalans, first with 52, although with one more game played compared to the two giants of Spain.

For his part, the “Yellow Submarine” is having a complex season being number 14 with only 20 points, five ahead of Cadiznumber 18 with 15 points and that today would be relegated to the second division.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: recent history

  • Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona (LaLiga 23-24)
  • Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona (LaLiga 22-23)
  • Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal (LaLiga 22-23)
  • Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal (LaLiga 21-22)
  • Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona (LaLiga 21-22)

    • Barcelona: latest results

  • Athletic Club 4-2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey quarterfinals)
  • Betis 2-4 Barcelona (LaLiga 23-24)
  • Unionistas de Salamanca 1-3 Barcelona (8th round Copa del Rey)
  • Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup Final)
  • Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna (Spanish Super Cup Semifinal)
    Villarreal: latest results

  • Villarreal 1-1 Mallorca (LaLiga 23-24)
  • Las Palmas 3-0 Villarreal (LaLiga 23-24)
  • Unionistas de Salamanca 1 (7)-1 (6) Villarreal (16th round of Copa del Rey)
  • Valencia 3-1 Villarreal (LaLiga 23-24)
  • Villarreal 3-2 Celta Vigo (LaLiga 23-24)

    • Barcelona: upcoming matches

    • Barcelona vs Osasuna (Wednesday, January 31)
    • Alavés vs Barcelona (Saturday, February 3)
    • Barcelona vs Granada (Sunday, February 11)
    • Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona Sunday February 18)
    • Napoli vs Barcelona (Wednesday, February 14)

    Villarreal: next matches

    • Villarreal vs Cádiz (Sunday, February 4)
    • Alavés vs Villarreal (Saturday, February 10)
    • Villarreal vs Getafe (Sunday, February 18)
    • Real Sociedad vs Villarreal (Sunday, February 25)
    • Villarreal vs Granada (Sunday, March 3)

