LaLiga EA Sports 2023: Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE. LaLiga 2023 match today

Party of Real Madrid – Villarreal Live Online: minute by minute of Madrid against Villarreal, from the Santiago Bernabeú Stadium.

Time and channel of the Real Madrid – Villarreal match:

Date: Today, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Today, Sunday, December 17, 2023 At what time is it? 2:00 p.m., Mexico City time

How to watch the Real Madrid and Villarreal match live?

Canal: SKY Sports

SKY Sports Live streaming: SKY Go and with us in BRAND MX

Update

Real Madrid receives a visit from Villarreal hoy Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in the match corresponding to the matchday 17 of LaLiga EA Sports. Those of Ancelotti They lost the lead last day after tying in the Villamarínand today they will try to get the three points to continue putting pressure on the Girona. The team trained by Marcelino It won’t make it easy at all.

The white club, already with full victories in the group stage of the Champions League under his arm, wants to return to the path of victory after not being able to do so last Saturday in Sevilla before him Real Betis. The Madridistas have not yet lost in the Santiago Bernabeuwinning everything except a draw against the Vallecano Ray.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid and Villarreal

The lineups of both teams for the match could be the following: