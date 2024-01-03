#LaLiga #Real #Madrid #Mallorca #live

Last minute of Real Madrid – Mallorca live:

Hiiiiiiiiii. This is 2024 and there is no one to stop football anymore. Today debuts in the new year Real Madridthe leader of the competition, who receives in the Santiago Bernabeu al Mallorca of Javier Aguirrean uncomfortable rival for the Madridistas and who promises to be a pain in the ass for the whites on their return after the holidays.

Real Madrid said goodbye to 2023 in Vitoria with eight casualties (Camavinga, Mendy, Carvajal, Vinicius, Güler, Courtois, Militao and Alaba) and begins the new year with ‘only’ six absences, one of them due to sanction (Nacho). Furthermore, as Ancelotti himself acknowledged, they will also return next week. Mendy and Camavinga to finish relieving an infirmary in which only the long-term injured would remain: Militao, Courtois and Alaba. Carvajal aims to be a direct starter, but much more controlled will be the return of Güler, who has not yet been able to play a single minute so far this season and who is closer than ever to its debut. The Turkish pearl is already recovered from the third injury of the season and returns to a list 55 days later of the last physical setback he suffered. Laughs He entered two squads before the last injury (Rayo and Braga), but he did not play in either game. Now the third time could be the charm.

Real Mallorca starts the year in a big way, with a visit to the Santiago Bernabéu, but above all with the hope of surprising by taking some points for the island. Those of Javier Aguirre, with doubts at the beginning of the course, arrive at the clash in their best moment of the season after changing the dynamic completely. The good feelings are now accompanied by results: they have accumulated five days without defeat, having added nine of fifteen possible points, something that has allowed the Balearic Islands to distance themselves from the relegation zone. still without Vedat Muriqiinjured a month and a half ago with his national team and who still has a month of recovery ahead of him, in addition to the well-known absence of the central defender Valentthe Balearic team recovers for the visit to the capital Toni Lato.

Soon we have elevens, we have many stories to tell and we analyze which roscones are the best for these dates. Go in, because then the stands fill up and I don’t want crowds. Arrrrrrrancamoooooooooo.