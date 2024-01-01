Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is the Colossus of Week 17

#Lamar #Jackson #Baltimore #Ravens #Colossus #Week

The quarterback had a perfect performance in the beating of the Dolphins to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC

After a perfect and spectacular performance that secured the No. 1 seed in the American Conference for his team, the Colossus of Week 17 was clear from the beginning of Sunday’s day.

After a long day of exciting games and performances that were crucial to claiming playoff berths, there was one player who stood out above the rest to claim the award.

Without further ado, the Colossus of Week 17, followed by the Honorable Mentions of the day, as always, in alphabetical order:

Lamar Jackson had a perfect performance against the Miami Dolphins and propelled the Baltimore Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Carlos Pena | ESPN

His performance was just perfect, there is no other way to describe it.

Jackson tore up the Dolphins defense with his arm, completing 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, posting a perfect 158.3 passer rating against the second-best team in the AFC.

Jackson practically didn’t need to run, he only had six carries for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. Most impressively, seven different players caught passes from Jackson and four of them caught at least one pass in the end zone.

With this victory, the Ravens clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed and will bye the first week of the playoffs and Jackson strengthened his case to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

The 49ers were left without their best offensive weapon after the injury of running back Christian McCaffrey, in addition Deebo Samuel and George Kittle had discreet days, so Aiyuk stepped up and accumulated seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, making the job easier for Brock Purdy in Washington.

At the beginning of the day, no one gave anything for the Cardinals, but Conner had other plans to say goodbye to 2023. The running back was crucial in the surprise victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with a touchdown run and a touchdown reception. He finished with 26 carries for 128 yards.

On a day in which the Jaguars were without their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the weight of the offense fell on their running back, who responded with 16 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-0 beating of the Carolina Panthers. Etienne also had two catches for 16 yards.

The Steelers secured another season without a losing record – they are now 20 in a row – thanks to the hand, or rather with the legs, of Harris, who had 27 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the road victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

No receiver had a better day than Lamb, who had 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Detroit Lions. Lamb’s 92-yard touchdown was the second-longest scoring reception in franchise history and broke the Cowboys’ record of 111 receptions and 1,603 receiving yards in a single season held by Michael Irvin.

The Packers put themselves in position to claim a playoff berth largely thanks to the stellar performance of their quarterback, who threw three touchdown passes and scored once on the ground to fuel a 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. .

Matthew Stafford had a bad day at MetLife Stadium, throwing two interceptions against the New York Giants, but that was no problem, Williams took the ball and took care of the game with three touchdown carries to seal the victory and the ticket. to the postseason.