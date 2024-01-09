Lan Ying directed and starred in “Successfully Pulling Out the Stake”. A long-term member of the Democratic Progressive Party left a blood letter and committed suicide: he will not forgive him even if he dies – Mirror Media

#Lan #Ying #directed #starred #Successfully #Pulling #Stake #longterm #member #Democratic #Progressive #Party #left #blood #letter #committed #suicide #forgive #dies #Mirror #Media

Su Yaqi, the head of Shuihe Village of the Democratic Progressive Party, was dissatisfied with being misunderstood and was pulled out by Hou Youyi. He committed suicide in anger. (Provided by Su Yaqi) Text

Kuomintang candidate Hou Youyi went to Luzhou to vote on the 5th. Su Yaqi, the local DPP’s Shuiheli chief, showed up to give Hou a lottery ticket. It was interpreted that Hou Youyi succeeded in pulling out the stakes. Su Yaqi immediately issued a statement to clarify, but he was still attacked. Her family members were also harassed. Su Yaqi chose to commit suicide in the office this morning because she felt aggrieved and could not bear the pressure of public opinion. Fortunately, she was discovered by several district directors and she was rushed to Sanchong United Hospital for treatment. She is still hospitalized for observation.

This morning, Su Yaqi posted a blood-stained suicide note on the Lichang group. It said, “I hate you, the Kuomintang. Your political manipulation has caused innocent harm to me. I will never forgive you for the harm you brought to me even after I die…” Many people Upon seeing this, the director rushed to the office. As soon as he entered the door, he saw Su Yaqi lying down with blood on her hands and appearing to be dying. Upon seeing this, everyone rushed her to the hospital. Fortunately, Su was out of danger, but she still needed to be hospitalized for observation.

Su Yaqi, who had just been rescued from the gate of hell, was still very weak. When talking about the situation on January 5, she was still full of grievances. Su Yaqi said that Xu Chengyang, president of the New Taipei City District 29 District Mayors Association, recently invited her in a group to help Hou Youyi, but she originally refused. Later, Luzhou District Mayor Chen Bingzhong came forward to ask her, so she betrayed Chen’s face and attended the event. The friendship between landlords was unexpectedly interpreted as “the removal of the pile was successful”.

Xu Chengyang, president of the District 29 District Leaders Association of New Taipei City, apologized to Su Yaqi for the pile pulling incident. (Provided by Su Yaqi)

Su Yaqi said angrily that there was clearly a member of the blue camp standing next to Hou Youyi that day, but someone deliberately handed the lottery to her and asked her to give her a vegetable head as a token of blessing for his election. She had no time to react, and it was later interpreted by the outside world that Hou Youyi succeeded in pulling out the stake. Su Yaqi was dissatisfied, thinking that she was being set up by the Blue Camp, so she called Xu Chengyang to ask him to come forward to clarify. Not only did the other party delay her for various reasons, Hou Youyi also used her to make an article the next day, saying that she was being pressured by the DPP, and was sour about the green camp duck. Ba, making Su think that Hou Youyi deliberately misled her, causing her to suffer unfair injustice.

Su Yaqi said that no one from the blue camp has responded to the incident so far, which has caused her to be misunderstood. Su stressed that she had never been pressured by the DPP. She counter-accused the KMT and the District Chiefs Association of malicious political manipulation, which is simply “enough to eat people.” enough”. She has been harassed by many unknown people for days and has also affected her family, which has caused her body and mind to exceed the critical point and cannot bear it, so she can’t think about it for a while. She also calls on the Kuomintang not to make trouble for the election, treat her like a monkey, and use a perfect person to treat her like a fool. The boat passes through the water without leaving a trace.

