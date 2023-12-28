Lancia Ypsilon 2024: the B side is inspired by rallies

#Lancia #Ypsilon #side #inspired #rallies

LESS AND LESS IS MISSING… – To see it from bumper to bumper and without veils we will have to wait until February 14th, when it will be presented in Milan. But now, onto the new one Lancia Ypsilonbetween the clues leaked via the web and those provided by the house to while away the wait, there is enough to get a more than clear idea about the model look which is preparing to open a new chapter in the history of the Turin brand.

THE WORDS OF THE CEO – The fourth image released by the house, which arrives after those of the table in the passenger compartment (Who the news), of the front (Who the news) and the multimedia system (Who the news), shows the rear from the Lancia Ypsilon 2024. A part of the car which, in the words of the brand’s CEO, Luca Napolitano, “reflects our new design language, pure and radical”, with “the iconic go a LED round hindquarters which recall the victorious Lancia Stratos and frame the Lancia writing in a perfect dialogue between purity and radicality also thanks to the Ypsilon writing underneath”.

RACING, A HISTORY THAT PASSIONS – If the “goblet” grille dominates the front, the three bars of which, when illuminated, will make the Lancia Ypsilon recognizable even at night, in the rear area the designers decided to follow the racing trend, a theme very dear to the Turin company and its many enthusiasts.

IT HOMAGES THE STRATOS AND ITSELF – I fari tondi, homage to the racing Lancia with a Ferrari engine which dominated rallies in the 1970s, revolutionizing them forever, they therefore lift the veil on the sportier soul of the brand, which for long seasons has towered in the Olympus of the great racing car manufacturers, dominating the racing scene. world motor sport with racing cars that have become legendary such as the Fulvia, the Stratos, the 037 and the Delta S4 and Integrale. As well as in written “Ypsilon”inspired in style by those of the great Lancias of the past such as the Flaminia, the Flavia and the Fulvia, a reference to the name of the model, which entered the lexicon of the Turin company now twenty years ago, is found in the horizontal luminous elements in the shape of Y” in the taillights.