Lancia Yspilon 2024: SALA is inside

IT REVEALS, A LITTLE AT A TIME – One tile at a time, the outlines of the puzzle that prefigures the shapes and contents of the new one Lancia Ypsilon they begin to take on a more defined appearance. After the first ones, the official images depicting the coffee table of the electric version created in a limited edition in collaboration with the furniture house Cassina (Who the news) and the “goblet” front (Who the news) and the unexpected and much talked about “baptism” of the car in the waters of the Montbéliard canal, a stone’s throw from the Peugeot headquarters in Sochaux (Who the news), here’s a new clue.

A DEBUT WITHIN THE DEBUT – It is a circular device which, as the Turin company suggests in an official note, is the heart of the company’s multimedia system Lancia Ypsilon 2024. The heir to the model on sale today will be revealed on February 14th and should arrive in dealerships at the beginning of the summer, but there is already some information on its on-board services. “The new Ypsilon – explains the brand’s number one, Luca Napolitano – will be the first Lancia equipped with theinfotainment S.A.L.A.”. Acronym for “Sound Air Light Augmentation”, the word, which read in Italian and interpreted according to the “spirit” of Lancia, refers to theelegance and comfort of the most refined Italian domestic environments, can be translated from English as “strengthening of sounds, lights and air”.

YOU DO IT ALL WITH ONE KEY (OR WITH YOUR VOICE) – But what does it mean, concretely? It means something new Lancia Ypsilonin reality it has been known for some time, namely that the new small car from the Turin company will focus even more decisively on the traditional values ​​of the brand, renowned not only for its many technological and sporting records, but also for its class and refinement of the interior of models that have become legendary such as the Aurelia and Appia of the 1950s and the Flaminia of the following decade, to name a few of the most famous. Specifically, the SALA multimedia system intends to simplify travel and life on board, allowing the driver and passengers to activate many controls, from the radio to the “climate” to the interior lighting, by pressing a button or using the voice.

DUE DISPLAY IN HD – The multimedia system S.A.L.A. which will debut on Lancia Ypsilon 2024 and with which future models of the brand will be equipped, explains the company, will also offer ample possibilities of customization. The system will be based on widget completely similar to those that show the most disparate information on the screens of our smartphones. Of the two high definition displays that will be part of the standard equipment, the main one will allow you to manage the radio, the “climate” and the ambient lights.