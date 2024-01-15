LAND DISPUTE IN SAMBAVA – A brawl leaves one dead and others injured

The scene of violence that occurred on Saturday caused excitement in Sambava.

The standoff over a land dispute has reached its peak in Ambodivoara Sambava. A head of family was hacked to death and injuries were reported.

An act that chills the blood. A deadly settling of scores broke out the day before yesterday in Ambodivoara Sambava. A forty-five-year-old man was hacked to death and injuries are reported. Seven individuals involved in the deadly brawl were, for their part, seen fleeing.

The crime was committed on Saturday morning. Around 9 a.m., screams and distress calls that erupted near a rice field in Antsahamadio challenged local residents. Without delay, they came to the rescue and the gendarmerie forces were immediately alerted.

When the people who came to help arrived, the individuals involved in the scuffles were leaving the area running like crazy. They subsequently disappeared into the wild. On the scene lay, in an almost vegetative state, the forty-year-old.

His body was covered in deep cuts made with axes and cutlasses.

In a hurry, the dying man was evacuated to the Sava Region Reference Hospital Center. The medical staff tried everything to save him from death, but in vain. Lethal blows to his head, back and limbs were fatal.

In light of the information communicated, a land dispute is believed to be the cause of the acts of violence that occurred on Saturday. For several years, families have found themselves engaged in a standoff over land ownership.

The case has already been brought before the gendarmerie and the court but people do not seem to be satisfied with the legal procedure thus carried out. A deleterious atmosphere hovers in Ambodivoara Sambava after this dramatic confrontation. The Defense and Security Forces have therefore taken the necessary measures to prevent any potential resurgence of violence. An investigation is opened after Saturday’s events.

Andry Manase