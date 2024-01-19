LAND SPOLIATION IN ANOSIALA – A retired senior official among the forgers

The land, subject of the alleged crime, is located in the Commune of Anosiala, District of Ambohidratrimo

A few days after the Isahafa – Anosiavaratra affair, another case of land spoliation will be referred to the Antananarivo PAC today. Sixteen people are accused.

Around three billion ariary”. This is the estimate of the value of land that would have been “spoiled” from its owner. A property located in the Municipality of Anosiala, in the district of Ambohidratrimo.

This estimate is included in an investigation file which, unless changed, will be transmitted to the Anti-Corruption Center (PAC), Antananarivo, today. Sixteen people, implicated in this case described as “land spoliation”, will also be presented to the public prosecutor of this specialized jurisdiction. According to the results of the preliminary investigation, these people are presumed to belong to a network of counterfeiters, touts and resellers of land acquired illicitly.

“A retired senior civil servant from the land services is among the gray matter of this network. He benefited from the complicity of a manager still active within the Ambohidratrimo estates service, and of an illiterate peasant who served as a nominee to register the coveted properties for him,” confides an informed source.

The facts date back to 2020, at the height of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. According to information, the alleged counterfeiters took advantage of the confinement period, “in order to grab land worth around three billion ariary”. The investigation into this matter was carried out by the Independent Anti-Corruption Office (Bianco). It was triggered by a message from the Antananarivo PAC.

The accused individuals thus allegedly used “an irregular registration procedure by means of acquisitive prescription of private land”. They thus set their sights on two property titles belonging to a company.

Confessions

Due to health restrictions, in particular, containment measures, the owner or representative of the said company could not have reacted in time to oppose the acquisitive prescription procedure.

“It was discovered that parcels of the land were sold to another company after registration in the name of a straw man was done. Sums of money as an advance were received by the beneficial owner,” report the results of the investigation. It is added that “the maneuvers were facilitated by the services of a real estate agency which had sold the remaining part of the land with false administrative succession documents”.

On this last point, “around ten touts and counterfeiters were identified and arrested. They confessed during their hearings,” says the informed source. The latter appear in the list of people who will be presented to the prosecution of the Antananarivo PAC today, apart from a change of schedule.

In addition to the arrest of the alleged members of the network of forgers and land spoliators, the Bianco would also have seized the alleged property resulting from the crime. These would essentially be vehicles that the people involved offered themselves after having obtained their share during the financial transactions.