LAND THEFT – Five other suspects transferred to PAC

A story full of twists and turns. This concerns the theft of land, a public domain and another private one, comprising three plots, in Isahafa Anosiavaratra. According to Colonel Tahina Ravelomanana, commander of the Fiadanana Criminal Research Section, during a brief press briefing in Ankadilalana yesterday, five new suspects were brought to the Anti-Corruption Unit (PAC).

These people were suspected of forgery and use of forgery to obtain property. Three other individuals are still wanted for the same offense, and especially for complicity. Colonel Ravelomanana recalled that a former director at the Ministry of Territorial Planning is involved in this story. She was placed in preventive detention in Antanimora for abuse of office. A resort to forgery and use of forgery allowed him to title the land in the name of his mother, his sister and others.

The legal action was initiated after General Serge Gellé, former Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie, met the residents of Isahafa. The latter had held a demonstration.

