LAND THEFT – Investigation targets seven new suspects

General Serge Gellé during his second visit to Isahafa, Tuesday

The sister and mother of the director of the Ministry of Land Planning, currently in preventive detention, are wanted with other suspects for land theft.

Back on the table, the case of theft of four hectares of land in Isahafa-Anosiavaratra involves seven new suspects targeted by the investigation, according to General Serge Gellé, Secretary of State in charge of the gendarmerie (SEG), Tuesday .

This “four star” of the National Gendarmerie met, a second time, the inhabitants of Isahafa concerned or victims of the spoliation of their property. He informed them of the result of his first visit on December 31 and the progress of the investigation.

Following the first arrests, an arrest warrant was issued against a director at the Ministry of Land Planning and the deputy coordinator of the TGV political party for the Anjozorobe district. He would have lodged an opposition to the decision of the public prosecutor’s office and left the Antanimora central house the day after he was placed in preventive detention.

Priority

According to the SEG, the seven other figures are added to the list and their participation in the crime has been verified. One of them is the mother of the director in question and another, her sister. There are also surveyors, some for complicity.

They shut down as soon as they knew that the noose was tightening around them. Certainly, no wanted notice targeting them has yet been issued, but Lieutenant General Serge Gellé advised them to surrender voluntarily. An operation, which is specially intended for them, was triggered in every way, according to the explanations received.

The SEG stressed that all mafia networks responsible for land theft, not only in Isafaha, but throughout the island, will be exposed, since it is a priority for the State to fight against corruption and fraudulent dispossession. public or private domain. He urged all victims not to hesitate to complain to the gendarmerie.

In the case of Isahafa, the peaceful demonstration of residents attracted the attention of the authorities who noted, through the investigation, influence peddling and abuse of office. These were, in fact, the offenses that landed both characters in prison.

Embroidery Leonard