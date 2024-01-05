LAND THEFT – Two people thrown in prison

A director of the Ministry of Regional Planning and a senior official have been in prison since yesterday. These two members of the TGV political party are charged with influence peddling and abuse of power, in the land dispute case in Isahafa, Avaradrano. This case was referred to the Anti-Corruption Units (PAC) yesterday. The PAC ruled, and ordered their placement in pre-trial detention in the Antanimora central house, at the end of the afternoon.

This director would be involved in a case of misappropriation of land with an area of ​​4 hectares, comprising houses, family tombs, a public school and a football field. She would have planned to monopolize it, to resell it to a Chinese national. This affair came to light, following demonstrations by the residents of Isahafa. The Ministry of Regional Planning has disavowed this member of its staff.

Miangalya Ralitera

