Lando Norris justified his attitude against Max Verstappen

Lando Norris y Max Verstappen They have a good friendship off the slopes Formula 1. However, in the cars they have had to face each other on occasions, in which the ease with which the Briton gave up the position to the Dutchman was questioned.

This has provoked criticism against the pilot of McLarenwho is noted for showing greater willingness with other pilots such as Lewis Hamilton, and not with the world champion, because of the friendship he has with him. “I think one of the areas I’ve done a good job this year is reading the situations I’m in, knowing who I’m competing against and who I’m not competing against.”

“I know it’s a race in the end, but the probability of losing a position with Max in Austin, and how I ran with Lewis versus how I did with Max, in the end I knew I was going to lose positions with both of them. “It’s not a bad attitude, it’s being realistic and honest with the situations I find myself in,” Norris told Motorsport.

He added that on that occasion he considered that he had zero chance of keeping the Red Bull driver, because he was going very fast and with little tire degradation. He also insisted that defending himself against a rival who will eventually surpass him has no point and can be detrimental due to the wear of the tires.

“There’s no point in ruining the longevity of your career by trying to compete with a person who has a 99% chance of beating you because he’s in a faster car. When Lewis passed me it was with six laps or so left. He was on much fresher tires. , so maybe it’s not the best reason to compete against him, but there was a much better chance of keeping him behind than with Max,” he reiterated.

Finally, he acknowledged that he would love to have more tools to fight with Verstappen, and that it is easy to make judgments without having the full picture. “Would I have loved to be more forceful and defend better? Absolutely. Why wouldn’t I? I love racing and that’s what I want to do. I never want to give up a position to anyone. Especially Max. The People from outside are too quick to judge. In any case, it makes me want to beat someone more if I’m their friend than if I’m not,” he concluded.

