Landsberg warned of a nightmare scenario in an interview with CNN

When asked about the possible return of Donald Trump, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy answered that it is still too early to worry.

“The last time Trump was in charge of the administration, there were fears on the eastern flank that didn’t materialize,” Landsberg said.

However, he emphasized that the United States is needed in Europe more than ever.

“If the US were to change its posture on the eastern flank or in Europe, I would call it a nightmare scenario. Especially when faced with such geopolitical circumstances. The USA is needed in Europe more than ever, because we are facing an aggressive neighbor”, said G. Landsbergis.

At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania noted that NATO must be ready in case Russia decides to test it.

“If they decide to test NATO, and there is no real response, if we fail the test, then the world will enter very dark times. I still have hope that this will not happen”, said G. Landsbergis.

Discussions about a new instrument

During the interview, the journalist was interested in the Lithuanian Foreign Minister and the agreement signed by the Baltic States, by which these countries agreed to create a common line of defense on the border with Belarus and Russia.

“We are talking about countermobility measures. This means that we have to take measures to make it more difficult to penetrate into Lithuania or other Baltic countries.

Lithuania alone has a border of more than 600 kilometers with Belarus, which is a large border to protect, and it provides opportunities for potential adversaries. We already have electronic systems, certain structures, but they would not be able to stop heavy equipment, they would not stop tanks. This is what the people of our army have in mind”, said G. Landsbergis.

When asked about support for Ukraine, the minister informed that in Brussels the foreign ministers discussed the new support instrument proposed by the European Commission.

“At the moment I am quite optimistic that he can find enough support in Europe. Even in Hungary.

Of course, this is only the first day of discussions, but during the discussions I emphasized that it is extremely important that Europe has this instrument for Ukraine. Ukraine desperately needs it now, but Europe may need it the day after, so that Europe also has an instrument to defend itself. We need this knowledge, and we need that instrument,” noted G. Landsbergis.

Supports the idea of ​​two states

Speaking about the situation in the Middle East, the foreign minister said he supports the idea of ​​two states to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to him, this is the only way to ensure security in the region.

“There is no solution other than a two-state solution. If we want to see safe Israel, if we want to see safe Palestinians, if we want to see this entire region safe, we must make this decision,” G. Landsbergis said in an interview with CNN.

Assessing the situation in the Middle East region, the minister admitted that he was worried about the military escalation and the influence of the forces supporting the unrest – Iran and Russia.

“It’s really worrying, especially because there are a number of actors – not necessarily in the spotlight, but behind the scenes – who have a vested interest in the continuation of this conflict,” he said.

The idea of ​​a two-state solution, which includes an independent Palestinian state, Israel and Jerusalem as a shared capital, has been a central issue in international diplomacy aimed at ending the conflict for decades.

As early as 2021, as military operations intensified between Israel and the Islamist-controlled Gaza Strip, US President Joe Biden asserted that the creation of a Palestinian state next to Israel is the “only way” to resolve this long-standing conflict between the two sides.

At that time, the Community foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday discussed possible solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reiterated that a two-state solution is being sought. He also recalled that the United Nations (UN) condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “unacceptable” rejection of calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza