Landsbergis met his Polish colleague Sikorski for the first time

#Landsbergis #met #Polish #colleague #Sikorski #time

2024 m. sausius 11 d. 21:53

Gabrielius Landsbergis

Photo: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

On Thursday in Trakai, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielius Landsbergis, met with the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorskis. This is the first meeting of ministers after R. Sikorski took up this position again.

According to G. Landsbergis, both Lithuania and Poland will pursue a long-term policy of containing Russia, strengthening deterrence from an attack on NATO territory.

“Flexible regional defense formats are also very important. We will continue to develop defense cooperation with Poland, after all, the Suwalki junction is a clear area of ​​joint responsibility,” the Lithuanian minister was quoted as saying in the press release.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the ministers discussed not only the current issues of bilateral relations, but also the changing security situation in Europe, defense cooperation in the region, support for Ukraine and tightening of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Poland paid a lot of attention to the issue of support to Ukraine, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring long-term financial and military assistance from the European Union (EU) to the country defending itself against aggression.

According to G. Landsbergis, in order to achieve a consensus in this area, the leadership of a single-minded Poland is especially important. The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy called on Poland to join the initiative of the governments of the Baltic countries for the unified regional implementation of EU sanctions.

At the meeting, the ministers also emphasized the importance of timely implementation of bilateral critical infrastructure projects – the synchronization of the electricity grids of the Baltic countries with Western Europe, Rail Baltica and Via Baltica.

ELTA reminds that the bilateral relations between Vilnius and Warsaw have been strained more than once due to R. Sikorski’s sharp statements regarding Lithuania.

R. Sikorskis has criticized the politics of Lithuanian national minorities – the politician had stated that he would not come to Lithuania until the issues of concern to Lithuanian Poles were resolved. The minister was also convinced that bilateral transport and energy projects would be developed faster if due attention was paid to the problems of the Polish minority in Lithuania.

New tensions between the neighbors arose after the scandal, when secret audio recordings from 2013-2014 appeared in the press in 2017, in which R. Sikorskis gives negative feedback about Lithuania. In conversations with the head of PKN Orlen at the time, Jacek Krawiecius, the politician called Lithuania a “small country” and said he wanted to “educate” Lithuanians.

In the government of D. Tusk, R. Sikorski held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland in 2007-2014.

R. Sikorskis sat down in the chair of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland again after the parliamentary elections held on October 15 last year.