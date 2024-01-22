Landsbergis on the decision of the Baltic countries to create a common defense line: this is preparation for a possible war

#Landsbergis #decision #Baltic #countries #create #common #defense #line #preparation #war

“This is also a political message – a message from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. That we feel the war approaching us. We understand that Russia will not be stopped in Ukraine, it will go further. And then the Baltic countries will be next”, G. Landsbergis told reporters in Brussels, before the meeting of the Council of Foreign Affairs of the European Union (EU).

“It’s not distrust, it’s honestly preparing for what might happen.” And we hope that this will send a sufficient message to our friends and partners in Europe, NATO, that this should be taken seriously,” he added.

G. Landsbergis emphasized that all the states of the region agree that the time for preparing to resist possible aggression is very limited.

“If Russia is not stopped, we will be the ones who will have to stop it,” the politician emphasized.

The minister also pointed out that “no one has a schedule to predict Russia’s madness.” According to G. Landsberg, when Russia can attack again depends mainly on Ukraine’s success in the war against Russia.

“First of all, Ukraine’s success and Ukraine’s victory.” If they are successful, they buy us time. Ukraine is winning time for us with its blood, its lives, with everything it has. And we don’t know how much more time they can win for us,” said the minister.

Defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia signed a memorandum of intent on Friday to strengthen cooperation in the development of countermobility measures at NATO’s eastern border.

During the meeting in Riga, the Defense Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia also agreed to continue the joint development of HIMARS capabilities of highly mobile rocket artillery systems.

Talk about the consequences of Ukraine’s defeat is called an antidote to Western fatigue

The foreign minister says that the growing talk of possible consequences for Europe if Ukraine loses the war against Russia is an effective antidote to Western fatigue in supporting Kyiv.

“I’m glad to see that, on the contrary, this January there is more and more talk about the consequences of Ukraine’s defeat. It is a great antidote to fatigue. Because everything is black and white. If Ukraine does not win, if Putin wins this war, then we are all in danger,” G. Landsbergis said in an interview with the French publication “Les Echos”, when asked if he feels the growing fatigue of the West when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

He also welcomed the recently accelerated discussion on the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s needs.

“Recently, everything has accelerated. This issue is on the agenda of Washington and Brussels. There was a lot of talk about it in Davos as well. I am much more optimistic than I was just two months ago. The European Commission, with its highly competent legal department, can propose a mechanism for Member States to examine. It would make a lot of sense to move forward together with the entire G7,” he commented.

According to the data of the European Commission, the EU has frozen more than 200 billion. EUR worth of Russian assets, most of which are held in Belgium and managed by the clearing company Euroclear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkis called for the use of frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.