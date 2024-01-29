Landsbergis: the presidency stopped the appointment of ambassadors because of the story with Bajarun

#Landsbergis #presidency #stopped #appointment #ambassadors #story #Bajarun

“The case of Mr. E. Bajarūnas brought confusion in the presidency, and what they have practically openly stated is that they were dissatisfied with the decision of that issue for one reason or another, I don’t know exactly what, and they practically stopped the appointment of all ambassadors.” How else to answer that question, I don’t know.

Disclosure of information, inaccurate information, partial information, which is particularly related to names of individuals, harms the institution. And the damage that has been done in the last months is very deep”, G. Landsbergis commented to journalists on Monday after the closed meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Seimas.

E. Bajarūnas, who is accused of mobbing, is currently, by the decision of the minister, recalled to Vilnius for consultations, the embassy in the United Kingdom is headed by the temporary chargé d’affaires Lina Zigmantaitė.

For his part, the president called this decision “half-hearted” and noted that he does not decide anything, and leaves the diplomatic mission without a leader for at least half a year. The presidency demanded an independent investigation into the accusations against E. Bajarūnas.

Conducts an investigation into the names of the candidates that have been made public

On Monday, the meeting of the URC of the Seimas was held amid continuing disagreements between the presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) regarding the appointment of Lithuanian ambassadors.

After the meeting, G. Landsbergis was also informed about the launched investigation into the disclosure of the identity of candidates for diplomatic missions. According to him, such an investigation was ordered to be launched by the Department of State Security.

“We are obliged to start an investigation by the Department of State Security, we have started an investigation into the publication of surnames, when surnames appear in public, in what way”, said the minister.

The names of a couple of diplomats who participated in the selection for the post of ambassador to Poland were previously made public by President Gitanas Nausėda. True, later his chief adviser on communication issues, Frederiks Janson, said that the head of the country probably guessed the names.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not provided any list of depoliticized selection participants. If the president guessed the names of the people who participated, it’s up to him,” the adviser previously commented to “Zinių radio”.

“The list was not presented to him. In this case, if one or the other person says in public that they participated, then we know that. It’s not a big problem,” he added.

The names of the candidates for the position of the Polish ambassador were also mentioned by the media.

Mr. Landsbergis did not comment on the content of the investigation in detail, he assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be able to clarify the information later. The minister reflected that the investigation would take time.

“Inquiries have been sent to the authorities as well [vyksta] and internal inspections at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It usually takes some time for the answers to come in and then the summation. When we have more information, we will introduce it,” said G. Landsbergis.

He said that the disclosure of names harms diplomats running for office: “It harms those people. Publicizing their names and saying that this is a public hearing, it harms those people. And those people later also ask not to be mentioned, they don’t want to participate in contests, some talk about leaving the system because they don’t want to become a ping-pong ball between disagreeing politicians. That’s why I didn’t mention the names myself, I don’t intend to mention them, I don’t intend to consider them separately in any way.”

It is appreciated that the diplomatic system is frozen

According to G. Landsbergis, diplomatic representatives are now being sought for 13 embassies.

“We need to turn back the clock to 2022. In June 2022, a decision was made regarding the recall of ambassadors opening in 2023. In July 2022, the ambassadors were informed that they were being recalled, including the ambassador to Poland. It means it already is [praėję] a year and a half since the decision was made and agreed to change.

We are currently in a situation where we have an embassy in Poland without a head, in the United Kingdom – without a head (the United Kingdom also covers Oman and Portugal), Switzerland and Azerbaijan. These are legacy positions with no managers.

The names have been submitted, the contests have taken place, and everything has gone from our side. Even, as you can see, from 2022.

Now, the total list that is provided, remember, this year there are 14 dealerships, but it also has one dealership that is confirmed. It’s just that the presidency agreed to approve one person, and that is the representative office of Lithuania at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. And there are some representative offices where a year has passed, tenders have been re-announced and second candidates have been submitted, such as Poland. This is the second tender and the second candidate has been submitted.

The total list is 14, but one is deleted, that is 13,” said the politician.

According to the plan, the new ambassadors should start work at the end of the summer, but it is not clear whether that will happen.

“Ambassadors are people who have families, who are planning their careers, where they will return, where they will work, where they could go next, and it must be remembered that now all the freezing, uncertainty, uncertainty of procedures, it is not only that there is something here in Vilnius do not agree It is the entire diplomatic system that is frozen. And this is very harmful”, assessed the head of Lithuanian diplomacy.

Minister: There has been nothing worth considering

Earlier, the presidency commented that there is an informal coordination of candidacies for the vacant ambassador positions this year.

“The presidency submitted its comments for the 2024 rotation on January 11. When the candidacies are coordinated, they could be considered by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Seimas,” states the presidency’s commentary, quoted by ELTA.

G. Landsbergis reacted to the presidency’s statements as follows: “No, formally nothing happened, no discussions that could be treated as some kind of remarks or not remarks. The last talks with the president took place in October, and so far there has been nothing worth considering.”

“I want to emphasize that, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Lithuania, the list of surnames is provided by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania to the President,” the minister added.

Noting that this is not yet the stage that the candidacy coordination stage is underway, G. Landsbergis said that he does not know what the stage is.

“Now our names have been submitted, we are at this stage. A tender has been held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the names have been submitted”, he continued and emphasized that it should be resisted now in order to keep the processes going.

Prepares amendments, will seek to set deadlines

After the meeting, the Chairman of the URC of the Seimas, Žygymantas Pavilionis, informed that the aim will be to change the Law on the Diplomatic Service and to provide in more detail the procedure for appointing ambassadors and how candidates for specific embassies appear. This procedure is now described in an order approved by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also, according to Ž. Pavilionio, the law plans to set the terms within which the ambassadors will have to be appointed.

“It cannot be that people find out where they are going a few days in advance. In normal countries, it is at least half a year, when all the papers are in order and the ambassadors sit down to learn languages, those who don’t know yet, or get to know those countries,” the MP mentioned, adding that the committee members unanimously support the amendment initiative.

Ž. Pavilionis assured that amendments to the law will be submitted even if the issue of the ambassador in Poland is resolved. It is said that if there is no goodwill, any Government and any president can find themselves in a similar situation where appointments are stuck.

URK deputy chairman Giedrius Surplys agreed that the amendments are necessary. According to him, it is important not to create such a tense situation as it is now, when “toxic relations between the minister of foreign affairs and the president” have developed.

“Amendments to the law could prevent such disagreements, by writing a deadline into the law and by writing a procedure for how coordinated candidacies are already brought to the Foreign Affairs Committee,” said G. Surplys.

During the meeting, according to him, the committee participants heard G. Landsberg’s assurance that he is ready to meet with the president and discuss candidacies so that ambassadors to Poland and other countries can be appointed as soon as possible.

They say that corrections would be an option

G. Landsbergis did not rule out the fact that the Seimas, in order to resolve the issue of the appointment of stuck ambassadors, could take action, but he did not undertake to comment further on this topic.

“The Seimas is better here, the members of the Seimas are commenting,” said the minister, but at the same time he agreed that changes to the law could be an option.

“If the amendments were accepted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would then have a basis to announce a new tender,” noted G. Landsbergis.