Landsbergis warns: we have faced a new reality

in 2023 December 18 10:27 a.m

Relations between Lithuania and Germany are flourishing, but the countries must respond appropriately to the war started by Russia in Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

“After many years of working together in a peaceful environment, we faced a new reality – war and unpredictability. Although it is very painful for our countries, the times when the border is rising again in Europe are returning. Fortunately, this time it is not called the Berlin Wall. However, the events we are observing in Ukraine may determine which city, in the event of an emergency, will have to give this border a new name,” said G. Landsbergis during the Lithuanian-German forum conference “Lithuania and Germany: Europe 2023” held in the Seimas on Monday.

Therefore, the minister emphasizes that it is very important to respond properly to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“In today’s situation, long-term joint efforts can evaporate in an instant if we do not react properly to what is happening in the immediate neighborhood. We cannot pretend that the events in Ukraine and the events related to it are happening on the other or imaginary side of the virtual screen, which we could turn off, press pause or mute the sound and naively hope that nothing will affect us”, emphasized G. Landsbergis.

The minister points out that after the start of the war in Ukraine, there was an awakening in Germany.

“There has indeed been a policy change in Germany – an awakening that has made our threat assessments much more aligned,” G. Landsbergis said.

“Germany’s decision to deploy more than 5 thousand soldiers in Lithuania has geostrategic, geopolitical and geoeconomic significance for both states. This decision is a decisive sign of geopolitical Europe. As Ursula von der Leyen said. Finally, this is a clear proof that Europe can be united and is capable of contributing to its own security,” he added.

On Monday, the defense ministers of Lithuania and Germany will sign an action plan regarding the deployment of the brigade in Lithuania.

ELTA reminds that Germany is one of the most important allies of Lithuania, which contributes significantly to ensuring the security of the region. Among the most important directions of military cooperation between Lithuania and Germany are joint exercises and joint participation in international operations, Lithuania joining the “European Sky Shield” initiative led by Germany.

Germany has also committed to deploying a brigade-sized military unit in the country. Two German combat battalions currently based in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia will be deployed to the country as the core of a new German military brigade, the Defense Ministry said.

It is planned that the first unit and organizational headquarters of the armored brigade will arrive in Lithuania in 2024.

The major part of the German brigade will be deployed in Lithuania in 2026. However, the parties agreed to sign a detailed plan for the transfer of troops by December 22 of this year.