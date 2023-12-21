Lapsus$ hacker who leaked GTA VI images has been sentenced to ‘lifelong TBS’ – Gaming – News

#Lapsus #hacker #leaked #GTA #images #sentenced #lifelong #TBS #Gaming #News

18-year-old Lapsus$ hacker Arion Kurtaj has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Brit leaked images of the upcoming GTA VI game from Rockstar Games prematurely last year. His skills and desire in cybercrime would make him too much of a social risk.

The court would make the choice hospital prison to be imposed indefinitely, partly because Kurtaj was violent while in custody. There are reportedly dozens of reports of injuries and material damage to him, the BBC reports. Doctors reportedly deemed Kurtaj unfit to stand trial due to autism, prompting the jury to determine whether he intended to return to cybercrime. According to the jury, he was ‘highly motivated’ to do so.

The team defending the hacker argued that the success of the GTA VI trailer implied that Kurtaj’s hack had done little damage to the developer – the trailer set the world record for the most viewed game announcement in a single day. However, the judge states that there are indeed victims and damage has been caused. Rockster Games told the court it cost $5 million to fix the hack, as well as thousands of hours of staff time. In addition, the judge states that he and Lapsus$ caused the necessary damage with other hacks on individuals and companies.

Another Lapsus$ member was found guilty in the same trial. This 17-year-old hacker worked with Kurtaj and other members to hack Nvidia and BT/EE, among others. They also stole crypto from individuals’ crypto wallets. The 17-year-old, whose name was withheld due to his age, was sentenced to 18 months of youth rehabilitation with intensive supervision.

Kurtaj was responsible for, among other things, the Rockstar hack in which 3GB of internal GTA VI images were leaked last year. In total, there was more than 50 minutes of gameplay on the street. Among other things, it was announced early on that the next Grand Theft Auto title will have a female playable character. Earlier this month, this main character, named Lucia, was featured in the first trailer for GTA VI. The successor to GTA V will be released in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In the Netherlands it is not possible to be sentenced to life-long TBS, or detention, although the measure can in principle be extended indefinitely. In the United Kingdom, where the 18-year-old hacker comes from, it is possible to send someone to a hospital instead of prison indefinitely. There is therefore no need to extend the measure, although the measure, which resembles TBS, can end when doctors no longer consider someone to be a danger to society.