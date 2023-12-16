Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible

#Laptop #64core #AMD #EPYC #processors #NVIDIA #GeForce #RTX #China

Currently, the laptop market, both for gaming and mobile workstations, is mainly saturated with thin designs where everything is dramatically reduced, including cooling systems. Sometimes there are solutions, for example, an external liquid cooling system, which we connect to the corresponding laptops, thus achieving much lower temperatures and a better work culture. However, a “laptop” is being developed in China, and its solutions are better than anything we’ve seen in the last ten years or so. Meet REV-9.

A very unusual laptop is being prepared in China, which will have AMD EPYC processors with 64 cores and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 desktop graphics card. Everything will be liquid cooled.

The REV-9, as the device is called, has a very large case (for a laptop) that houses not only very powerful components, but also a liquid cooling system. The laptop will be offered with AMD EPYC 7713 (Zen 3, EPYC Milan) and AMD EPYC 9554 (Zen 4, EPYC Genoa) processors with 64 cores, 128 threads, with a TDP of 225W. It will be able to achieve results in Cinebench R23 Multi of around 49,000 points. It is worth noting that with the screen open, the thickness of the device will be 39 mm.

There’s also an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 desktop graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM. In the future, a variant with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER will also appear. The device will use a 17.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz or a 4K matrix with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The IPS panels will offer, among other things, a 100% sRGB color coverage. In addition, the device is equipped with a second 3.5-inch display intended to provide information on various system operating parameters, for example, component temperatures. Representing the desktop replacement category, the notebook certainly stands out among other models. I admit I’m curious about the actual performance of such a device. Unfortunately, there is currently no information on pricing or an exact release date. However, the equipment must appear using the Chinese Taobao platform.

