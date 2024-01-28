Lara Gut-Behrami wins Super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and slips into the “red jersey”

#Lara #GutBehrami #wins #SuperG #Cortina #dAmpezzo #slips #red #jersey

Cortina d’Ampezzo also presented itself from its most beautiful side on the last day of the speed weekend. In bright sunshine and luckily no wind, the athletes fought for the Super-G victory on the “Olimpia delle Tofane”.

The Swiss secured the fastest time of the day and thus victory in 1:20.25 minutes Lara Gut-Behramiin front of the ever-increasing exposure Stephanie Venier (+ 0.21) from Austria and the surprise third place Romanian Miradoli (+ 0.41) from France. With her 41st World Cup victory, the 21st in the Super-G, she took over Lara Gut-Behrami the “red jersey” of the discipline leaders from the Austrian Cornelia Hütterwho retired after a driving error.

Lara Gut-Behrami in the SRF interview: “It was very intense and I found it difficult to maintain concentration. Mentally it was quite demanding for all of us. At the start I was aware that I couldn’t take any risks today but had to make sure I was stable on both skis. I didn’t risk anything and made an unusual choice of line and drove rather cautiously. I wasn’t completely focused. I knew it could be dangerous. I played it safe today because it wasn’t about winning, but about getting to the finish line healthy.”

Stephanie Venier in the ORF interview: “I wasn’t really happy at the finish at the beginning because I thought I had slowed down my run a little too much. But looking back, perhaps the loop I took wasn’t so unwise after all. This allowed me to maintain the tighter line. Now I’m really happy. At the moment I have an extremely good base speed and feel very comfortable when cornering. In my opinion, this is also reflected in the results. The slope wasn’t as smooth as Saturday, but the course setting was very exciting, especially because it was well set over the waves. You also had to approach a few passages tactically.”

Romanian Miradoli told ledauphine.com: “I still can’t believe it. After my injury, this is a wonderful reward after all the months of hard rehabilitation. I went through many phases: moments of doubt, of emotions. Patience is the key word and you have to always believe in it, that’s what I learned during this time. I felt nice and good during the run, but you’re never quite sure after the fact. It was really fun, I haven’t had this much fun in a long time.”

Data and facts – Super-G World Cup

Super-G der Damen in Cortina d’Ampezzo FIS start list – women’s Super-G

FIS live ticker – Women’s Super-G

FIS final standings – women’s Super-G Overall women’s World Cup standings 2023/24

World Cup standings Super-G Women 2023/24 Nations Cup: Women’s ranking 2023/24

Nations Cup: overall ranking 2023/24 All data will be updated as it arrives

The race was again overshadowed by a few falls, with the Canadian Valerie Grenier was probably more seriously injured and had to be brought down to the valley by rescue sleigh.

The previous day’s winner Ragnhild Mowinckel (+ 0.53) from Norway, and the Italian co-favorite Sofia Goggia (+ 0.58) missed the podium and had to settle for fourth and fifth place.

Reached sixth place Marta Bassino from Italy crossed the finish line +0.75 seconds behind. The Austrian placed seventh Mirjam Puchner, which was only +1.10 seconds behind the leader. The New Zealander Alice Robinson also showed a strong performance and ended up in eighth place with +1.11 seconds.

The ninth position was secured Federica Brignone from Italy with a gap of +1.30 seconds, closely followed by the German Count Weidle, which took tenth place with +1.33 seconds. The Frenchwoman came in eleventh place Laura Gauche (+1.34 seconds), followed by her compatriot Laura Pirovano from Italy in twelfth place with +1.35 seconds.

The Swiss woman Jasmine Flury reached thirteenth place with +1.39 seconds. The athlete from Bosnia and Herzegovina placed behind her Elveda Muzaferia in fourteenth place, +1.83 seconds behind. The American took fifteenth position Lauren Macuga one who reached the finish +1.90 seconds behind.

Further back in the field, after the top fifteen, showed Noemie Kolly from Switzerland put in a solid performance with a gap of +2.23 seconds and reached sixteenth place. The Austrian Ricarda Haaser followed closely behind in seventeenth place with +2.28 seconds. Vicky Bernardi from Italy crossed the finish line in eighteenth place, just a hundredth of a second slower than Haaser.

Nineteenth position went to the Swiss Jasmina Suter, which was +2.52 seconds behind the leader. Right behind, with +2.57 seconds, was positioned Nicol Delago, also from Italy, in twentieth place. The Frenchwoman Camille Cerutti reached twenty-first place, +2.59 seconds behind.

Christina Ager from Austria took twenty-second place with +2.69 seconds, closely followed by the Swiss Priska Nufer, which reached twenty-third place with +2.77 seconds. The Frenchwoman Karen Clement placed twenty-fourth with +2.79 seconds.

Delia Durrer, another Swiss woman in this competition, took twenty-fifth place with +2.87 seconds. The Swede Add Hoernblad reached twenty-sixth place with +3.10 seconds, while Christine Scheyer from Austria ended up in twenty-seventh place with +3.14 seconds.

The twenty-eighth position was secured Nadia Delago from Italy with a gap of +3.25 seconds. Cassidy Gray from Canada followed in twenty-ninth place with +3.46 seconds. The top 30 concluded Nadine Fest from Austria, who reached thirtieth place with +3.48 seconds.

Official FIS Ski World Cup calendar for the men’s season 2023/24

Official FIS Ski World Cup calendar for the women’s season 2023/24