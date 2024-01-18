Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science

#Large #amount #ice #discovered #Mars #fill #Red #Sea #Tech #Science

A large amount of ice has been found beneath the surface of Mars. The ice supply is located at a depth of about 3.7 kilometers. If it were to melt, all of Mars would be covered in a meter-deep layer of water.

The European satellite Mars Express found the ice in the Medusae Fossae area, which is located around the equator of Mars. It was already known that there is ice at both poles of Mars, but such an ice reserve has not previously been discovered around the equator.

According to the European Space Agency, it is “enough to fill Earth’s Red Sea.” Mars is about twice larger than the moon and much smaller than Earth.

Now the planet is barren and lifeless, but water may have once flowed there. If so, perhaps life was also possible.

The water beneath Medusae Fossae is covered in a layer of dust hundreds of meters thick. That is why it is inaccessible for the time being. In the distant future, water may be harvested when humans go to Mars.