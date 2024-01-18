Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science

#Large #amount #ice #discovered #Mars #fill #Red #Sea #Tech #Science

A large amount of ice has been found beneath the surface of Mars. The ice supply is located at a depth of about 3.7 kilometers. If it were to melt, all of Mars would be covered in a meter-deep layer of water.

The European satellite Mars Express found the ice in the Medusae Fossae area, which is located around the equator of Mars. It was already known that there is ice at both poles of Mars, but such an ice reserve has not previously been discovered around the equator.

According to the European Space Agency, it is “enough to fill Earth’s Red Sea.” Mars is about twice larger than the moon and much smaller than Earth.

Now the planet is barren and lifeless, but water may have once flowed there. If so, perhaps life was also possible.

The water beneath Medusae Fossae is covered in a layer of dust hundreds of meters thick. That is why it is inaccessible for the time being. In the distant future, water may be harvested when humans go to Mars.

Also Read:  Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog - 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Six Rotterdam police officers punished for sexist apps
Six Rotterdam police officers punished for sexist apps
Posted on
“Blinken’s visit demonstrates the geopolitical importance of Angola in Africa” ​​-
“Blinken’s visit demonstrates the geopolitical importance of Angola in Africa” ​​-
Posted on
Thong lying around causes commotion in Big Brother | RTL Boulevard
Thong lying around causes commotion in Big Brother | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
ARD expert Felix Neureuther: Embarrassing faux pas in Kitzbühel
ARD expert Felix Neureuther: Embarrassing faux pas in Kitzbühel
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News