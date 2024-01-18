Large reserve of ice discovered beneath the surface of Mars

#Large #reserve #ice #discovered #beneath #surface #Mars

Archive photo. — © Shutterstock

A large reserve of ice has been discovered beneath the surface of Mars. It goes miles deep. Much water ice had previously been found at both poles of Mars, but such a reserve had not previously been discovered on this part of the planet.

The European satellite Mars Express has found the ice in an area near Mars’ equator called Medusae Fossae. The area consists of several wind-shaped structures and is located at the transition between the high and low plains of Mars.

The deposit is approximately 3.7 kilometers deep. If all the ice were to melt, all of Mars would be covered by a layer of water 1.5 to 2.7 meters deep. “Enough to fill the Red Sea on Earth,” according to the European Space Agency.

Remnant

The water is likely a remnant of the red planet’s past. It is now barren and lifeless, but water may have flowed there in the past. If so, perhaps life was also possible.

In a previous study, in 2007, researchers discovered massive deposits up to 2.5 km deep. Some data indicated the presence of ice, but it could not yet be ruled out that it was instead deposits of dust, volcanic ash or sediments. New images with the ESA-Mars Express now confirm the suspicions that were already raised in 2007.

The hidden ice in that region could be important for future manned missions to Mars. They need water and must land near the equator, far away from the polar ice caps. “Unfortunately, these deposits are covered by hundreds of meters of dust, making them inaccessible for at least the next few decades,” said ESA’s Colin Wilson.