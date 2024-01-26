Largest coral reef ever found in the Atlantic Ocean | Tech and Science

#Largest #coral #reef #Atlantic #Ocean #Tech #Science

Jan 26, 2024 at 3:40 PM Update: an hour ago

The largest coral reef ever found has been found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. A previously unknown stretch of seabed has been mapped using new technology.

The reef is about 26,000 square kilometers. This makes it the largest deep-sea coral reef ever measured, research shows. It has been known since 1960 that there was a reef, but its size remained a mystery for a long time.

Three quarters of the ocean floor remains unexplored. In ten years, American researchers systematically mapped the so-called Blake Plateau. The area is located in the west of the Atlantic Ocean near the American state of Florida. The seabed is at a depth of 500 to 1,000 meters.

Mapping was a huge job. Researchers dived to the bottom 23 times in submarines. There they studied the area with sonar systems. It is estimated that approximately 84,000 coral mounds have been identified.

Cold water coral does not rely on cooperation with colorful algae for their nutrients. Instead, the coral filters organic matter from the water. That is why it is white in color.

Deep-sea bottom animals use the coral as a home. Deep sea reefs therefore provide large habitats for all kinds of animals at the bottom of the ocean.

0:40Play button

Submarine films large ‘new’ coral reef in Pacific Ocean

Image: AP

Read more about:

Science Oceans

Also Read:  Failure in childhood vaccination, key in the 2023-24 flu

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Moscow denounces French “militarist frenzy” after announcements of arms deliveries to kyiv
Moscow denounces French “militarist frenzy” after announcements of arms deliveries to kyiv
Posted on
Divorced Georgian twins were victims of a major child trafficking scandal
Divorced Georgian twins were victims of a major child trafficking scandal
Posted on
After procedural battle: match between Anderlecht and Racing Genk is replayed after all, Anderlecht appeals
After procedural battle: match between Anderlecht and Racing Genk is replayed after all, Anderlecht appeals
Posted on
here are 5 remedies to relieve it
here are 5 remedies to relieve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News