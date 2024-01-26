Largest coral reef ever found in the Atlantic Ocean | Tech and Science

#Largest #coral #reef #Atlantic #Ocean #Tech #Science

The largest coral reef ever found has been found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. A previously unknown stretch of seabed has been mapped using new technology.

The reef is about 26,000 square kilometers. This makes it the largest deep-sea coral reef ever measured, research shows. It has been known since 1960 that there was a reef, but its size remained a mystery for a long time.

Three quarters of the ocean floor remains unexplored. In ten years, American researchers systematically mapped the so-called Blake Plateau. The area is located in the west of the Atlantic Ocean near the American state of Florida. The seabed is at a depth of 500 to 1,000 meters.

Mapping was a huge job. Researchers dived to the bottom 23 times in submarines. There they studied the area with sonar systems. It is estimated that approximately 84,000 coral mounds have been identified.

Cold water coral does not rely on cooperation with colorful algae for their nutrients. Instead, the coral filters organic matter from the water. That is why it is white in color.

Deep-sea bottom animals use the coral as a home. Deep sea reefs therefore provide large habitats for all kinds of animals at the bottom of the ocean.

