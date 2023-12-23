Larsson, Christer – Induction and consequences of interferon expression in breast cancer cells

Background

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. Cancer occurs when cells change and begin to divide more than normal cells and are more resistant and survive in conditions where normal cells would have died. In the project, we have studied how to make the cancer cells die. Then we found that a substance, TRAIL, which we thought could cause cell death instead led to certain breast cancer cells changing. Among other things, they began to activate genes driven by the molecule interferon in a pattern that in other studies has been shown to be linked to the failure of certain breast cancer treatments.

Description

In the project, we want to investigate how TRAIL leads to the activation of interferon and genes linked to treatment not working, and what effect this has on the breast cancer cells. For this purpose, we primarily use breast cancer cells in culture. We treat the cells with TRAIL and investigate which signaling pathways are activated and if we can break the effects of TRAIL by influencing these signaling pathways. Furthermore, we investigate how cells treated with TRAIL respond to other forms of cancer treatment to understand the resistance to treatment that may arise in the cancer cell.

Goal

We want to understand how signals, which influence breast cancer cells’ survival and resistance to treatment, are regulated from outside and inside the cell. By doing so, we hope to gain insight into how we can influence the signals to improve the possibilities of knocking out breast cancer cells and thereby hopefully achieve better treatment options.

