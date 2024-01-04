Las Palmas – Barcelona: where to watch on TV and schedule of the LaLiga EA Sports football match

#Las #Palmas #Barcelona #watch #schedule #LaLiga #Sports #football #match

UD Las Palmas and FC Barcelona you see the faces in the nineteenth day of LaLiga EA Sportswhich marks the end of the first round and the first duel for both teams in 2024. It is played in the Insular stadium of Gran Canaria in a very attractive duel, where the Las coach has a Barça past, García Pimienta.

The Canaries have had a great season, where they occupy ninth position in the LaLiga EA Sports classification with 25 points. Receive a Barça that defeated UD Almería before the Christmas break (3-2) in Montjuic, with two goals from Sergi Roberto and one of Raphinha.

Joao Felix points to substitution, so Ferran Torres can boot from startup. It is expected that Lewandowski He started with his scoring efficiency that led him to be the top scorer last season.

the arrival by the young Brazilian Vitor Roque (Tigrinho) in the winter market, represents a boost to the Barça attack. El FC Barcelona seeks to recover his great version in LaLiga, which led him last season to win the title that he defends in this 2023-2024 season.

However, Pedri’s new injury muscle does not help the Blaugrana midfield to function. Gavi She is already out for the rest of the season, so it will not be easy to fight for the title for Xavi Hernández’s team.

Marc André Ter Stegen She will be out for the next few weeks, since she has undergone shoulder surgery. Thus, goalkeeper Iñaki Peña He is taking his place and has made great saves since he occupies the goal for the Barça team.

The Barca occupies fourth position in LaLiga EA Sports with 38 pointstied with Atlético de Madrid. Xavi Hernandez and his Blaugrana team has high reliability away from home. The culé team closed 2023 as the best visitor of LaLiga and so far in the 2023-2024 championship, it is the only one that He hasn’t lost far from home, along with Girona.

By UD Las Palmashas gone out Jonathan Viera in this winter market, due to disagreements with the coach. The Canary Islands team has very interesting footballers like its striker Marc Cardona, Álvaro Vallés in the goal or Mika Marble in defense (ex Andorra).

When is UD Las Palmas – FC Barcelona played?

The match is played this Thursday, January 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Where to watch UD Las Palmas – FC Barcelona?

The meeting can be seen by Movistar LaLiga TV (54), Movistar LaLiga TV 2 (57), Movistar LaLiga TV UHD and LaLiga TV BAR, Channels of the Movistar Plus platform. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Mundo Deportivo website.