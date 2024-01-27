Las Palmas – R. Madrid LIVE: the meringues win and become leaders of LaLiga

Welcome to the live match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid, who face each other on Saturday, January 27 at the Gran Canaria Stadium in the match corresponding to the day 22 de LaLiga EA Sports.

He Real Madrid go back to Gran Canaria six years later to face one of the revelation teams of LaLiga. The OUT Las Palmas of Garcia Pimientaof Alvaro Vallesof Kirian that of Miller presents battle to a group, that of Ancelottiwho wants to sleep leader.

Las Palmas is very close to complying with the file: ensure permanence. The 31 points on the scoreboard give them a certain comfort when facing this match.

The newly promoted label They have defended it well and there is no more pressure than to leave through the front door and leave another date for history.

Real Madrid, after the cup setback, was able to continue with firm steps on its league path against the Almeriaalthough not without suffering.

The set of Ancelotti will play with the loss of his Pichichi, Bellinghamwhich joins the absences of Courtois, Militao and Alaba. The moon He will once again be a starter between the sticks.

The Canaries, without the sanctioned Julián Araujo (penultimate game) and with the doubt of Curbelo. Benito Ramírez and Lemos are in the dry dock, and Saúl Coco and Mfulu are still in the African Cup. The whites, without the injured Alaba, Militao and Courtois. Also Bellingham loses it due to accumulation of cards. Ancelotti confirmed Lunin as starter.

Probable lineups for Las Palmas-Real Madrid

  • Probable lineup of Las Palmas:

Alvaro Valleys; Alex Suarez, Herzog, Micah Marble, Sergi Cardona; Perrone, Javi Munoz, Kirian; Grinder, Sandro, Munir.

  • Real Madrid’s probable lineup:

Lunin; Carvajal; Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Kroos; Brahim, Vinícius, Rodrygo.

