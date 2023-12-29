Las Vegas expects a wedding peak on New Year’s Eve due to a ‘special’ date

#Las #Vegas #expects #wedding #peak #Years #Eve #due #special #date

Because in the American date format the month is written before the day, on New Year’s Eve it is 12-31-’23. The pattern 1-2-3-1-2-3 makes this day extremely popular with future bridal couples.

The previous record was set on July 7, 2007 (07-07-07), when 4,492 couples got married in one day in Las Vegas. On a ‘normal’ New Year’s Eve, around 500 couples get married in the city, but this year there are many times more.

Melody Willis-Williams of wedding organizer Vegas Weddings tells the local newspaper Las Vegas Review Journal that her company is fully booked. “Special dates like this are always extremely popular,” she says. “But combined with New Year’s Eve it is a real showstopper. There is huge demand for it because everyone likes those numbers.”

King Willem Alexander

Couples often choose striking date patterns to make their wedding day even more special. For example, February 22, 2022 (22-02-2022) was particularly popular in the Netherlands.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also chose a special date. They married 21 years ago on February 2 (02-02-02).