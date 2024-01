#Lasek #discredit #CPK #Experts #score

We must use the potential of 15 Polish airports, and especially effectively increase the capacity of Masovian airports, said Maciej Lasek, the government’s plenipotentiary for CPK, in an interview with PAP. Marcin Horała, who previously was the government’s plenipotentiary for the CPK, and aviation expert Maciej Wilk reacted to his statement.

Lasek about the use of 15 domestic airports

Maciej Lasek, deputy minister of funds and regional policy, government representative for CPK, said in an interview with PAP that before a decision is made regarding the future of the Central Communication Port, the potential of 15 domestic airports should be used.

In this medium-term plan, we must use the potential of what has already been built and consider how, with a small outlay of financial resources, we can contribute to increasing the capacity of our airports

– he said.

As he said, until a central airport is possible, “in this or that place”a bottleneck in air transport cannot be created, especially in Mazovia.

We lost eight years in the development and modernization of current airports, which were suspended, among others, to justify the construction of the CPK, which could realistically be built in the next 10 years. This approach leads to stagnation of regional airports for approximately 20 years, which is extremely harmful. That’s why I’m going to change it

– said Lasek.

Increasing Modlin’s potential?

In his opinion, if it weren’t for the decisions of his predecessors, Chopin Airport would be in a “different place than it is now.”

It could increase its capacity potential without increasing the scale of noise impact on residents of the surrounding airport districts

– he pointed.

As he noted, in addition to Chopin Airport, Mazovia also has airports in Modlin and Radom.

The development of the port in Modlin was hampered due to the lack of unanimity among the managers. Investments are needed there, including: in airport infrastructure, such as aprons or a terminal. In Radom, however, we have good infrastructure, a terminal, and now we need to look for solutions that will encourage carriers to operate from this port.

– he emphasized.

According to Lasek, the expansion of the airport in Modlin would create the potential for traffic carried by low-cost airlines, while Radom could attract charter airlines.

I certainly will not stop the development of regional airports. I intend to create space for their development. We have 15 airports in Poland that fit perfectly into our local landscape. People want to fly with them, local governments want to invest in them

– he assessed.

In his opinion, the advantage of regional airports is the convenient access to them.

People want to fly from the airport behind their house, in their immediate vicinity. They do not want to travel to the airport by road or rail for 2-3 hours to change at a large airport and fly somewhere, when at the same time they can already be there by flying from a regional airport

– he explained.

He emphasized that the date of establishment of the CPK in 2028 “is unrealistic”.

The military aspect is irrelevant?

Lasek also referred to the military argument raised by his predecessors in favor of the creation of the CPK.

Every communication airport has the potential to receive military transports. A perfect example is the airport in Rzeszów or Zielona Góra, which will currently be heavily used by the army and there will be investments from the army there.

– he said.

He added that the situation is similar at the Wrocław airport when it comes to the military hub.

The largest transport planes landed at each of the civilian airports during the pandemic. So from a military point of view, each of these airports can support the military

– said the representative.

In his opinion, the diversification of airports reduces the risk associated with one large transfer point and railway hub, as planned in the CPK.

The risk of an attack on such an airport is much greater than on the network of airports scattered around the country. Concentrating military issues in one place does not improve our defense and increases the risk of weakening it

– he pointed out. He added that the army, in addition to its airports, will use every potential that will be built.

An aviation expert refutes Lasek’s claims

Aviation expert Maciej Wilk commented on Lask’s arguments on social media. He pointed out at the very beginning that he had to “set the record straight” and that the location of the CPK was important.

”until the possible creation of a central airport, >”. The location of the airport between Warsaw and Łódź has been recommended consistently since 2006. The above quote indicates the desire to return to the absolute basics and to issues that have already been resolved many times.

– Wilk emphasized.

Referring to Lasek’s thesis that the creation of the CPK would take another 10 years, Wilk pointed out that it was groundless.

Let us remind you that the investment audit has not even started, but in this key area the Representative has such a strong opinion that he repeats this thesis for at least the third time in the public space. It is also worth pointing out that the Plenipotentiary’s task is to streamline administrative processes to prevent such delays. The announcement of a compromising delay by a person appointed to supervise the efficient implementation of the investment undermines the credibility of the Representative in his/her function.

– wrote Wilk.

Commenting on the issue of increasing the capacity of Chopin Airport, Wilk said it was “completely amazing”. He explained that increasing capacity means more planes taking off and departing, which means more noise. He also reminded that there is an environmental limit at Chopin Airport, which was already reached in 2019 and now – it is 600 operations per day.

What about the expansion of Modlin?

I propose that airlines with names from A to M fly from Modlin, and those from N to Z from Radom. This idea has approximately the same chance of implementation as the Plenipotentiary’s suggestions. Administrative traffic division WILL NOT succeed, if only because it is impossible to create such non-discriminatory traffic division rules that Wizz, Ryan or Wnter would not immediately successfully challenge

– emphasized the expert.

He also pointed to the perpetuation of “a harmful myth that the only possible way to reach the CPK from the regions is by train or car.”

After all, it will still be possible to start the journey at your regional airport and reach CPK by domestic air connection, as is the case today in the case of transfer connections operated by Hub WAW

– wrote Wilk.

What about the “unrealistic” date of establishment of the CPK in 2028, according to Lasek? According to Wilk, this is “an unfounded, preconceived conclusion from an audit that has not even started yet.”

Military issues

In turn, Marcin Horała, plenipotentiary for CPK in the United Right government, supplemented Wilk’s thread with a military aspect.

Every airport has the potential to accept military transports, for example Rzeszów or Zielona Góra – yes, but they have a “slightly” lower capacity than CPK. The greatest benefit of the CPK is that the volume/time ratio in which Poland can receive military supplies and allied units will increase dramatically. To simplify: Let’s assume I plan to invade Poland. X days will pass from issuing the order to being deployed in starting positions to attack. It is of enormous importance to me whether I have to assume that at that time Y newly transferred brigades MAY appear in front of my forces, or whether I have a sense of security that it is logistically impossible at such a time

– emphasized Marcin Horała.

CPK provides an additional multiplier to the time counted from departure from the base in the USA or UK to the development of the border, e.g. somewhere near Białystok or Lublin, because it is in the center of the country’s communication system with excellent access to transport in many directions. So not only is much less equipment/soldiers able to appear in Zielona Góra or Wrocław in a given time, but it will also take much longer from landing to reaching the designated positions

– added.

Horała emphasized that “the role of the CPK in the kinetic phase of the conflict will not be crucial. CPK is crucial in the five-hour W phase, dramatically increasing the possibility of receiving a large volume of support in a short time.”

CPK is not critical to winning the war, but it is critical to reducing the probability that war will occur by increasing strategic ambiguity when calculating possible aggression

– wrote a PiS MP online.

Multi-layer air defense and OPR defense according to Western standards is able to create an anti-access bubble that is practically impossible to penetrate by Russian air attack means. However, it has one drawback – it is extremely expensive and therefore it will never cover the entire country. There will always be too few radars, launchers, etc. and they will only be deployed in strategically important places. For obvious reasons, the Warsaw agglomeration is number 1 on the list of places to be covered with such an umbrella, which is why installations in the vicinity of Warsaw, including the CPK, will always have the best possible protection

– he explained.

Horała also emphasized that the construction of the CPK does not mean the liquidation of other airports, and “its possible failure will only result in the situation as if we had not built it. It is total nonsense to say that it will be a worse situation„.

He also added that the possible destruction of such a huge infrastructure is practically “indestructible with a charge smaller than a tactical nuclear weapon or of similar power.”

Conventional weapons may cause partial damage that will result in limitations or interruptions in use that can be repaired

– Horała pointed out.

If we define CPK as a priority object of attack for the Russian forces, we also admit that it is also from the perspective of our enemies it is a valuable, important thing that strengthens our country and serves it. The Russians would not waste missiles on the “monument to megalomania”, “Miś”, etc. It is no coincidence that the portal Sputnik regularly attacked CPK (with arguments strangely similar to those used by Mr. Lasek). Thus, by resigning from the construction of the CPK, we are serving Russia on a platter the implementation of one of its probable war goals, without all the risks and costs associated with aggression.

– emphasized Marcin Horała in a post posted on social media.