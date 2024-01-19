Last bid two minutes before the end of the auction. The winner of the auction of the castle in Kunratice offered a starting price of 106 million

#bid #minutes #auction #winner #auction #castle #Kunratice #offered #starting #price #million

The property office offered the lock to an electronic auction after no state institution showed interest in it.

“Three bidders signed up for the electronic auction of the Kunratice castle premises, and two of them paid the required deposit of ten million crowns within the set deadline. During the electronic auction, one bid was placed in the amount of the minimum announced price,” said Tesařová.

According to the auction website, the bid was made two minutes before the end of the auction.

Park with a pheasant

František Václav Čabelický from Soutice had the three-winged baroque castle built in 1688 on the site of a medieval fortress, which in the past also belonged to King Wenceslas IV. Adjacent to the southern side is an extensive castle park with an area of ​​over 1.4 hectares with a pheasantry created in the 18th century. Later, the castle was rebuilt in the classicist style and supplemented with a clock tower on the northern facade. High-quality stucco and painting decoration has been preserved in the interior.

After 1945, the castle was confiscated and from 1957 it housed the entomological department of the National Museum. The collections left the castle in 2014, since then the building has not been used. The ÚZSVM took over the area from the National Museum in 2021, then offered it for use by other state institutions, but none showed interest in it. The property office also negotiated with Prague about the transfer of the castle and park in exchange for property in which the state should be interested. The capital rejected the exchange last year. Subsequently, the ÚZSVM offered the lock in an electronic auction.

Photo: Kateřina Šulová, CTK

