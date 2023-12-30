Last call for New Year’s Eve shopping. Shops will be closed on December 31 :: RMF FM

#call #Years #Eve #shopping #Shops #closed #December #RMF

New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday this year. However, this does not change anything regarding the trading ban on the last day of the week. Therefore, on December 31, shops and shopping malls will be closed.

Sunday trading has been banned for over three years is not valid only on seven Sundays a year: the last Sunday of January, April, June and August. In addition, we will also do shopping on the Sunday before Easter and the next two Sundays before Christmas.

When will we shop on Sunday in 2024?

In the coming year the first trading Sunday falls on January 28. Shops and shopping malls will also be open: 24 mark, April 28, June 30, August 25, December 15 and December 22.

The act provides for 32 exceptions to the Sunday trading ban. It does not apply for example postal activities, if it brings at least 40% of the institution’s revenues. Trade restrictions do not apply either confectionery shop, ice cream shop, liquid fuel station, flower shop, newsagentsand cafe.

There are penalties for breaking the Sunday trading ban from PLN 1,000 to PLN 100,000 PLN fine. In the case of persistent violation of regulations – also penalty of restriction of freedom.

Author: Hubert WiÄ…czkowski