Last chance – shoppers storm stores on Christmas Eve

Christmas is around the corner. On Christmas Eve, many people take the opportunity to buy presents again – including in the Glattzentrum in Wallisellen ZH.

Nau.ch/Nico Leuthold – Some Swiss people are still looking for gifts on Christmas Eve.

the essentials in brief

The Glattzentrum in Wallisellen ZH is one of the largest shopping centers in Switzerland.

Shortly before Christmas, numerous people rush into the shops again.

They’re looking for last-minute gifts – but they also feel sorry for the working staff.

Advent is actually supposed to be a contemplative time. But organizing Christmas is often stressful. Whether it’s gifts, food or drink – many things have to be thought of.

But some people can’t be bothered and make a pilgrimage to a shopping center at the last moment. This is shown by a look at the Glattzentrum in Wallisellen ZH, one of the largest shopping centers in Switzerland.

Shopping for Christmas: “No time” or simply postponed

Patrick is someone who always buys his presents last minute. He says: “Always at the last minute, you know it. It’s always the same.” When asked why he is so late at Christmas, he says: “I don’t have time or I don’t take the time.”

Max is also still looking for presents for the holidays, as he admits: “I’ve put off buying presents until now. Then I saw out of nowhere that the Glatt was still open on Sunday.” So he thought to himself: “I’ll go take a look.”

Natascha can also be found in the Glattzentrum on Sunday: “I’m here to buy the last few things.” She worked all week, so now she has to do it on Christmas Eve.

Philipp and Janine, on the other hand, are not just in the shopping center because of the gifts. They also admit that they also want to “enjoy togetherness without children.”

Shoppers feel sorry for staff – but are happy about open shops

The opening hours of the shops on Sundays or public holidays are always the subject of debate. Should shops still be open on Christmas Eve?

Nau.ch/Nico Leuthold – Shoppers find that the opening times over the holidays have both good and bad sides.

The visitors to the Glatt Center largely agree on this topic. You do feel sorry for the employees who are working in the stores on a day like this. Nevertheless, people are happy about the last opportunity to shop for Christmas.

Janine, for example, speaks of a “double-edged” sword. Max puts it this way: “It’s difficult for the people who now have to work again. But I think it’s very good because then people like me have another chance to buy something.”