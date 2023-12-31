Last day at the weekly market for Ben and Bets

#day #weekly #market #Ben #Bets

After an impressive period of 37 years at the weekly market in Weert, Ben and Bets van de Geijn said goodbye today. For years, the couple stood on the corner of Markt and Meikoel almost every week with their sales cart for hamburgers and sausages. It was a familiar image for people who regularly visited the weekly market.

Warm words

The last day at the market was marked by warm words of thanks and respect. Councilor Suzanne Winters, on behalf of the municipality of Weert, presented the couple with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and thanked them very much for their tireless efforts over all these years. She wished Ben and Bets a well-deserved rest after a lifetime of hard work.

On behalf of the weekly market, Mr Barrie Smit also offered flowers and expressed his thanks for the long-term presence of the couple. He praised Ben and Bets for their dedication and contribution to the vibrancy of the market over all these years. The emotional moment was shared with several fellow market traders, visitors and customers.

Dank

Ben and Bets van de Geijn thanked everyone and mainly addressed their loyal customers. It is the end of an era at the weekly market in Weert where the couple made many memories.

A photo contribution by Theo Van de Winkel